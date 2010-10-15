Trending

Efficiency Analysis: Atom D510 Vs. Atom D525/ION2

Intel's Atom D525 offers a faster clock rate than its predecessor at the same 13 W TDP. Obviously, the new dual-core chip is going to be faster. But after we determined that the Core i3 is more efficient, can Atom D525 usurp the desktop contender?

Round 1: Synthetic Benchmarks

Synthetic Benchmarks

First, we'll look at synthetic benchmarks to help isolate architectural differences between our platforms. Once that’s done, we can put them into perspective by looking at real-world benchmarks.

Benchmarks and Settings:

BenchmarkDetails
3DMark06Version: 1.2 Patch 1901, Default Settings
SiSoftware Sandra 2010Version: 2010.1.16.10, Processor Arithmetic, Cryptography, Memory Bandwith
FritzFritz Chess Benchmark Version 4.3.2

 3DMark06

While advantages in the CPU test can be explained by the 133 MHz clock speed delta, the 3D performance difference is really much more significant. This is mostly a side effect of Nvidia's ION2 graphics unit, which appears strong enough for occasional gaming (albeit running less-demanding titles). In contrast, Intel's onboard graphics performance is pathetically slow.

SiSoftware Sandra 2010

The performance benefits of the Atom D525 over the D512 are not revolutionary. As expected, we're seeing clear benefits in favor of the new, faster processor, but the performance jump is not significant.

Fritz Chess

The results are similar in Fritz 10, as the additional performance is roughly equivalent to the clock rate increase. We decided to place Fritz into the synthetic benchmark section, since few people would consider this an app for daily use.

Let's look at how these results translate into real-world benchmarks.

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • darthvidor 15 October 2010 13:26
    very nice, thank you. been wondering how fast and energy efficient the new atom is. might replace the intel d945gclf2 connected to my tv.
    Reply
  • Scanlia 15 October 2010 13:38
    Thanks... now I know that a D525 is better than the D510... I thought a higher number means that it's slower... .
    Reply
  • Simple11 15 October 2010 13:42
    Sweet! I am always looking at atoms+ion combos for my Carputer build!
    Reply
  • Gin Fushicho 15 October 2010 13:50
    I just skipped to the power consumption after I saw the application benches.

    I'd rather keep the D510 over a D525. Longer battery life for my simple purpose of web browsing.
    Reply
  • super_tycoon 15 October 2010 14:01
    i don't think you guys even tried using the d525/ion2 system for anything beyond the benchmarks. you greatly underestimate how usable it is. my asus 1215n chugs along just fine in almost any game. obviously you wouldn't want to throw something like civ5 at it, but in reality the combo plays games better than (for the most part) any iX notebook with integrated graphics. it plays company of heroes and starcraft 2 just fine at lowered settings. i'd bet you'd be surprised how viable it is as a light gaming platform for something that uses as much power as your monitor.
    Reply
  • jeremypv 15 October 2010 14:40
    >>This could not be done without Nvidia's graphics unit, as even 720p video was impossible to watch on the Atom D510.

    I'm using xbmc with a D510, and it plays 720p video just fine, with coreavc, it can even play a few 1080p videos
    Reply
  • ta152h 15 October 2010 15:38
    Was this supposed to be about the Ion, or the D525? Why would you write an article with the intent to compare two processors, and put them on very different platforms?

    I didn't even read this worthless article after I saw that. It would have been interesting had the reviewers used some common sense.
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 15 October 2010 15:40
    Except for power savings...why would anyone buy one of these when you can get recycled PCs for almost free? In six months they will have something a lot better anyway.
    Reply
  • sudeshc 15 October 2010 16:12
    nice article, but i feel there is still need for alot of improvements
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 15 October 2010 17:01
    I don't get why intel still hasn't made the transition to 32nm for the Atoms yet. You would think these chips would have been the first to get 32nm.
    Reply