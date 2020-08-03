Pixio PX278 Review: 1440p and 144 Hz on the Cheap

Pixio PX278 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PX278’s TN panel isn’t ideal for sharing. From 45 degrees, the image is decidedly reddish in hue with a light reduction of around 40%. This is an improvement over older TN panels, which cut light by 60% or more offaxis. As a 27-inch monitor, the PX278’s perfectly usable by one person sitting 2-3 feet away. What you give up in viewing angles, you make up for in speed.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our PX278 sample showed a slight rise in luminance at the top of the screen. According to our meter, the center zone is the darkest. With all the lights in the room turned off, we could just barely see these errors in the black field test. On the other hand, we couldn’t see any problems in actual content, and other PX278 samples will measure differently than ours.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PX278 is a speedy panel that matches screen draw time with monitors running at 165 and 170 Hz. It makes the most of its 144 Hz refresh rate which is easy to achieve, thanks to the QHD resolution. Total input lag is just a touch behind the rest, but at 29ms, only the most skilled gamers will notice a difference. For most competitors and any casual player, this is a very good monitor that offers a smooth responsive gaming experience.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content