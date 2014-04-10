Plextor M6S And M6M SSD Review: Revving Another Marvell Engine

How We're Testing Plextor's M6S And M6M
Our consumer storage test bench is based on Intel's Z77 Platform Controller Hub paired with an Intel Core i5-2400 CPU. Intel's 6- and 7-series chipsets are virtually identical from a storage perspective. We're standardizing on older RST 10.6.1002 drivers for the foreseeable future.
Updates to the RST driver package occasionally result in subtle performance changes. They can also lead to some truly profound variance in scores and results as well, depending on the revision. Some versions flush writes more or less frequently. Others work better in RAID situations. Builds 11.2 and newer support TRIM in RAID as well. Regardless, results obtained with one revision may or may not be comparable to results obtained with another, so sticking with one version across all testing is mandatory.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte G1.Sniper M3
|Memory
|G.Skill Ripjaws 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1866 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|Intel S3500 480 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: 0306
|Drive(s) Under Test
|Plextor M6M 256 GB mSATA, SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: 1.00
|Plextor M6S 256 GB SATA, SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: 1.00
|Comparison Drives
|Adata SP920 1024 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: MU01
|Adata SP920 512GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: MU01
|Adata SP920 256 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: MU01
|Adata SP920 128 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: MU01
|Crucial M550 1024 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: MU01
|Crucial M550 512 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: MU01
|Intel SSD 730 480 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: L2010400
|Samsung 840 EVO mSATA 120 GB, Firmware: EXT41B6Q
|Samsung 840 EVO mSATA 250 GB, Firmware: EXT41B6Q
|Samsung 840 EVO mSATA 500 GB, Firmware: EXT41B6Q
|Samsung 840 EVO mSATA 1000 GB, Firmware: EXT41B6Q
|SanDisk X210 256 GB, Firmware X210400
|SanDisk X210 512 GB, Firmware X210400
|Intel SSD 530 180 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: DC12
|Intel SSD 520 180 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 400i
|Intel SSD 525 180 GB mSATA, Firmware: LLKi
|SanDisk A110 256 GB M.2 PCIe x2, Firmware: A200100
|Silicon Motion SM226EN 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: M0709A
|Crucial M500 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU02
|Crucial M500 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU02
|Crucial M500 480 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU02
|Crucial M500 960 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU02
|Samsung 840 EVO 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: EXT0AB0Q
|Samsung 840 EVO 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: EXT0AB0Q
|Samsung 840 EVO 480 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: EXT0AB0Q
|Samsung 840 EVO 1 TB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: EXT0AB0Q
|SanDisk Ultra Plus 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: X211200
|SanDisk Ultra Plus 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware X211200
|SanDisk Ultra Plus 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware X211200
|Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware DXM04B0Q
|Samsung 840 Pro 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware DXM04B0Q
|SanDisk Extreme II 120 GB, Firmware: R1311
|SanDisk Extreme II 240 GB, Firmware: R1311
|SanDisk Extreme II 480 GB, Firmware: R1311
|Seagate 600 SSD 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: B660
|Intel SSD 525 30 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 525 60 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 525 120 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 525 180 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 525 240 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 335 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 335s
|Intel SSD 510 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: PWG2
|OCZ Vertex 3.20 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.25
|OCZ Vector 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.0
|Samsung 830 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO3B1Q
|Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 000F
|Plextor M5 Pro 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 1.02
|Corsair Neutron GTX 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: M206
|Graphics
|MSI Cyclone GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-650, 650 W 80 PLUS Gold
|Chassis
|Lian Li Pitstop
|RAID
|LSI 9266-8i PCIe x8, FastPath and CacheCade AFK
|System Software and Drivers
|OperatingSystem
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Drivers
|Graphics: Nvidia 314.07RST: 10.6.1002IMEI: 7.1.21.1124Generic AHCI: MSAHCI.SYS
|Benchmarks
|ULINK DriveMaster 2012
|v980, JEDEC 218A-based TRIM Test Script
|Tom's Hardware Storage Bench v1.0
|Intel iPeak Trace-Based Benchmark
|Iometer 1.1.0
|# Workers = 1, 4 KB Random: LBA=16 GB, varying QDs, 128 KB Sequential, 8 GB LBA Precondition, Exponential QD Scaling
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.0.228, Storage Consistency Test
|PCMark 7
|Secondary Storage Suite
But I still have the Samsung 840 EVO on my list, after all, when the dust settles, they both perform very well in a notebook for a regular joe, but the EVO has the price to beat.
Since my Crucial m4 is not dead... I will wait... mainly for prices to go even lower so I can get a higher capacity model instead of the best of the best.
So we weren't able to get confirmation from Plextor or Marvell, but it's probably the case that the 9188 is a cut down four channel version of the 9189. It's all the more annoying, because this is the third review in a row with new Marvell silicon but no actual info from Marvell.
We have a pretty good idea of this from looking at the 9174 4 channel used in the UltraPlus vs the 8 channel 9175 used in.... pretty much everything else ever made... that the 9188 is a four channel version of the 9189. But we don't know how many CEs per channel it has, or much else for that matter.
However, we do know Plextor's M6 Pro will have a 1 TB version, also with A19 flash. Plextor reps told me as much at the 2013 Flash Memory Summit. That was last August though, so I think there have been some delays -- either with Marvell, Toshiba, or both.
Regards,
Christopher Ryan
If you're referring to the 128 KB sequential and 4 KB random performance, I'm trying to keep those clean. I'd much rather throw down on matchups like this in more important metrics. However, with TRIM testing out this go around, the EVO v. M6 angle got downplayed. It's an oversight.
Regards,
Christopher Ryan
For sequential writes, you can't do much better than 500 MB/s. The fastest M6M/M6S hits 440 MB/s, and so there just isn't much room left to grow unless you switch to PCIe-based storage or add a couple drives in RAID.
Regards,
Christopher Ryan
Sincerely, Michael
Hard to justify buying these over the Samsung 840 EVO ($85 and $154). Actually, for most uses my first thought would be the Crucial M500 ($75 and $120). The M500 doesn't win on either performance or power consumption, but it is good enough that these will not be major issues for the typical user.