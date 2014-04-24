Six Battery-Powered Wireless Storage Devices, Reviewed

Specifications and Test Configuration
Specifications
|Make
|Corsair
|Kingston
|Model
|Voyager Air
|MobileLite Wireless
|Model Designation
|CMFAIR-RED-1000-NA
|MLW221
|Internal Storage Capacity
|1 TB
|-
|Storage Type
|2.5" hard disk
|-
|Connectors
|USB 3.0
|Card reader (SD), USB 2.0
|Ethernet
|1000 Mb
|No
|Wireless
|802.11b/g/n
|802.11b/g/n
|Internet Pass-Through
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|6200 mAh
|1800 mAh; 6500 mWh
|Battery Charging
|USB, Car adapter
|USB
|Included Accessories
|microUSB cable, USB-to-DC cable, modular power supply, carrying bag, car adapter (2 A), quick start guide
|microUSB cable, quick start guide, microSD adapter
|Firmware Version
|1.27
|1.1.2.1
|Warranty
|Three years
|One year
|Make
|PQI
|PQI
|Model
|Air Bank
|Air Drive
|Model Designation
|6W31-500GR2001
|6W11-0000R2002
|Internal Storage Capacity
|500 GB
|-
|Storage Type
|2.5" hard disk
|-
|Connectors
|USB 3.0
|Card reader (SD)
|Ethernet
|100 Mb
|No
|Wireless
|802.11b/g/n
|802.11b/g/n
|Internet Pass-Through
|Yes
|No
|Battery Charging
|USB
|USB
|Battery Capacity
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Included Accessories
|Integrated USB cable
|microUSB cable, carrying bag
|Firmware Version
|1.03
|Not specified
|Warranty
|One year
|One year
|Make
|SanDisk
|Seagate
|Model
|Connect Wireless Flash Drive
|Wireless Plus
|Model Designation
|SDWS2-032G-E57
|STCK1000200
|Internal Storage Capacity
|32 GB (microSD)
|1 TB
|Storage Type
|Flash
|2.5" hard disk
|Connectors
|Card reader (microSD)
|USB 3.0 adapter (GoFlex)
|Ethernet
|No
|No
|Wireless
|802.11b/g/n
|802.11b/g/n
|Internet Pass-Through
|No
|Yes
|Battery Charging
|USB
|USB
|Battery Capacity
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Included Accessories
|Integrated USB cable
|microUSB cable, USB-to-DC cable
|Firmware Version
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Warranty
|One year
|Three years
Test Configuration
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2400 (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.2 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.6 GHz max. Turbo
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte G1.Sniper M3, Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express, BIOS: F10c
|RAM
|4 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, OCZ OCZ3G2000LV4GK
|SSD
|Samsung 470 64 GB, Firmware 0901, SATA 3Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 SATA 6Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|CrystalDiskMark 3.0.2 x64 AS SSD 1.7.4739.38088 Xcopy Benchmarks
|System Software & Drivers
|Drivers
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 8 x64 Pro
I can see the utility of the wifi hardware for peer-to-peer connections ala AirDrop, but I didn't see that mentioned as a feature on these.
Buy the 500gb models and wash your hands.
http://www.hypershop.com/HyperDrive/iUSBport/
very useful for in the car/when traveling, each devices connects automatically, the kids even learned how to find & navigate the apps on their own.
Then I simply take the device with me when get to the destination (i.e. mall/park/etc), and they can resume watching while eating lunch, resting, etc.
I think these are aimed at multi-user families.
I have a NextAV D100 wifi drive (not reviewed here). I can tell you it is quite handy when you travel. 1. The battery can charge your phone. 2. You can carry a lot of movies and music so you can watch and listen for long trip. 3. Backup photos and videos. The drive I have has a SD card slot and a USB port. The storage of the drive is provided by the SD card you slot into the wifi device. The USB port is where you plug in to charge your phone and where you can plug a HDD so you can backup things from the SD card from your camera or camcorder into a HDD.