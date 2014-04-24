Trending

Six Battery-Powered Wireless Storage Devices, Reviewed

Would you like a device capable of functioning as USB-based storage, a Wi-Fi hotspot, an archive for your media, a streaming server, and a rechargeable battery? The six devices in this round-up are versatile, including a combination of those features.

Specifications and Test Configuration

Specifications

MakeCorsairKingston
ModelVoyager AirMobileLite Wireless
Model DesignationCMFAIR-RED-1000-NAMLW221
Internal Storage Capacity1 TB-
Storage Type2.5" hard disk-
ConnectorsUSB 3.0Card reader (SD), USB 2.0
Ethernet1000 MbNo
Wireless802.11b/g/n802.11b/g/n
Internet Pass-ThroughYesYes
Battery Capacity6200 mAh1800 mAh; 6500 mWh
Battery ChargingUSB, Car adapterUSB
Included AccessoriesmicroUSB cable, USB-to-DC cable, modular power supply, carrying bag, car adapter (2 A), quick start guidemicroUSB cable, quick start guide, microSD adapter
Firmware Version1.271.1.2.1
WarrantyThree yearsOne year
MakePQIPQI
ModelAir BankAir Drive
Model Designation6W31-500GR20016W11-0000R2002
Internal Storage Capacity500 GB-
Storage Type2.5" hard disk-
ConnectorsUSB 3.0Card reader (SD)
Ethernet100 MbNo
Wireless802.11b/g/n802.11b/g/n
Internet Pass-ThroughYesNo
Battery ChargingUSBUSB
Battery CapacityNot specifiedNot specified
Included AccessoriesIntegrated USB cablemicroUSB cable, carrying bag
Firmware Version1.03Not specified
WarrantyOne yearOne year
MakeSanDiskSeagate
ModelConnect Wireless Flash DriveWireless Plus
Model DesignationSDWS2-032G-E57STCK1000200
Internal Storage Capacity32 GB (microSD)1 TB
Storage TypeFlash2.5" hard disk
ConnectorsCard reader (microSD)USB 3.0 adapter (GoFlex)
EthernetNoNo
Wireless802.11b/g/n802.11b/g/n
Internet Pass-ThroughNoYes
Battery ChargingUSBUSB
Battery CapacityNot specifiedNot specified
Included AccessoriesIntegrated USB cablemicroUSB cable, USB-to-DC cable
Firmware VersionNot specifiedNot specified
WarrantyOne yearThree years

Test Configuration

System Hardware
HardwareDetails
CPUIntel Core i5-2400 (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.2 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.6 GHz max. Turbo
Motherboard (LGA 1155)Gigabyte G1.Sniper M3, Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express, BIOS: F10c
RAM4 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, OCZ OCZ3G2000LV4GK
SSDSamsung 470 64 GB, Firmware 0901, SATA 3Gb/s
ControllerIntel PCH Z68 SATA 6Gb/s
Power SupplySeasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
Benchmarks
Performance MeasurementsCrystalDiskMark 3.0.2 x64 AS SSD 1.7.4739.38088 Xcopy Benchmarks
System Software & Drivers
DriversDetails
Operating SystemWindows 8 x64 Pro
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 24 April 2014 07:36
    All these devices are undeniably beneficial but their functions already built into modern smart phones and tablets so they are somewhat redundant.
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 24 April 2014 13:59
    I have never seen the point of these devices.
    Reply
  • wffurr 24 April 2014 15:45
    I don't get the point of using them as a wifi hotspot when connected to wired ethernet. I haven't had access to a wired network without a wifi access point at any point in the last ten years.

    I can see the utility of the wifi hardware for peer-to-peer connections ala AirDrop, but I didn't see that mentioned as a feature on these.
    Reply
  • Bernie Fresh 24 April 2014 17:09
    As an owner of a non-reviewed Adata Dashdrive Air ae800, and avid adult film collector. I think of this these products as the modern version of the closet "shoebox". Have something to hide, but still want to use? company computer? wife's laptop? Just a quick flick of the wrist...and youve got access to all those warm fuzzy ish feelings.
    Buy the 500gb models and wash your hands.
    Reply
  • Traciatim 24 April 2014 17:16
    Where's the iUSBPort and iUSBport Mini in this test?

    http://www.hypershop.com/HyperDrive/iUSBport/
    Reply
  • PEJUman 25 April 2014 00:32
    i have the kingston mobilelite, and it's nice device for portable movie hub, with 2 toddlers: 2 ipads, 1 iphone and 2 androids, it simplify my uploading/downloading requirements. Instead of uploading the same file to 5 devices, and wasting 5x the storage by storing the file in each device, I simply upload it to the 64GB SD card.

    very useful for in the car/when traveling, each devices connects automatically, the kids even learned how to find & navigate the apps on their own.

    Then I simply take the device with me when get to the destination (i.e. mall/park/etc), and they can resume watching while eating lunch, resting, etc.

    I think these are aimed at multi-user families.
    Reply
  • Pyree 25 April 2014 00:47
    13161818 said:
    I have never seen the point of these devices.

    I have a NextAV D100 wifi drive (not reviewed here). I can tell you it is quite handy when you travel. 1. The battery can charge your phone. 2. You can carry a lot of movies and music so you can watch and listen for long trip. 3. Backup photos and videos. The drive I have has a SD card slot and a USB port. The storage of the drive is provided by the SD card you slot into the wifi device. The USB port is where you plug in to charge your phone and where you can plug a HDD so you can backup things from the SD card from your camera or camcorder into a HDD.
    Reply
  • rwinches 25 April 2014 10:43
    These devices are good if you have a phone or tablet or MS surface that has no SD slot.
    Reply
  • rbagany 27 April 2014 03:01
    @ Bernie Fresh: dude, TMI... "avid adult film collector", "flick of the wrist", "wash your hands"
    Reply