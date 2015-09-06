PSUs 101: A Detailed Look Into Power Supplies

SMPS Vs. Linear Regulators
A switching mode power supply (SMPS), as its name implies, utilizes switching power conversion. This is the major difference between an SMPS and a linear regulator, which might be much easier to implement but offers considerably less efficiency and can function only as a step-down (buck) converter. In addition, linear regulators can be much larger than switching mode power supplies, with similar wattage output, in case of large capacities.
On the other hand, a linear regulator is ideal for low energy demands thanks to its low cost and simple design. Plus, it doesn't radiate electromagnetic interference (EMI) and has ripple-proof outputs. Restricted EMI transmissions and excellent ripple performance are why high-quality laboratory and bench power supplies are based on linear regulator (instead of switching) designs.
To explain how an SMPS works, let's use an example based on public transportation. Assume that it is rush hour, and thousands of passengers want to travel from one place to another using the metro system. Of course, there is no single train large enough to carry all of these people at the exact same time. As such, many trains have to be used, and they have to leave the station during specified time slots, taking passengers elsewhere to reach their homes, since only a few are lucky enough to live right next to a metro station.
A similar process happens inside an SMPS, where energy is drawn by a source—an AC socket—and is then broken into small packets using transistors that act as switchers. The chopped packets are transferred with the help of electronic components, including capacitors and inductors, which can store energy. At the end of their journey, all of the packets are merged into one, providing a steady energy output. We will further explain the operation of an SMPS in the next section.
Cornell Dubilier (USA)
Illinois Capacitor (Now owned my Cornell Dubilier)
Kemet Corporation (USA)
ELNA (Japan)
EPCOS (TDK company) (Germany)
Vishay (USA)
Würth Elektronik (Germany)
The other brands are mostly found in specialty applications such as lab instruments, industrial machines and high-end audio.
nice article.
I basically have committed PC heresy with my cx600m. However I think that I'm in the clear with my 65w CPU and 145w CPU. I'd bet my total power draw is actually below 300w, the supposed highest efficiency point of a PSU.
As a gamer, not a professional, I think it is better to get low power parts, and get a higher rating than you need, rather than get high power parts and high quality PSUs.
Additionally, if you compare power consumption of a typical system from today to one from 5 years ago, power draw is considerably lower, with the exception of certain graphics cards. *cough* 390x *cough*
Thanks Aris for this very useful article on behalf of us all who want to learn the basic knowledge for PSUs.
Haven't finished it yet, but i'm very anxious for it !!!
PSU and MB are insignificant to me and I can blindly pick one by reviewing user comments from newegg in about 5 min, and it will last for years. For less than $100 each I'm set for nearly a decade.
CPU and gfx card now that affects fps and is over $1000, actually the most important part to me.
I heartily dissagree, user are not the best way to judge reliability, and a bad powersupply is at fult most of the time there is a hardware issue. Further a power supply should last more than one system build, and in general I keep mine for a decade at a time at least. So an investment in a good power supply is not a waste, and a bad one will kill that precious $1000 GPU or CPU. The demo dart power supply on the motherboard is a similar story, however in general they are of higher quality than a cheap mains supply.
As well as SMT ceramic capacitors, Kemet makes through hole aluminium electrolytic capacitors. These are of high quality, though not as well known as their SMT capacitors. They also make high quality polymer SMT capacitors that are used as bulk capacitors on the power distribution circuitry on laptops and other devices.