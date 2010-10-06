Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Enermax PRO82+ II (425 W)

Enermax's PRO82+ II pushes the upper edge of the mainstream price range, hitting closer to $90 than our $75 average. The attractive packaging would bring significantly more expensive models to shame, and the same could be said for the PSU itself. Enermax's build quality is beautiful, and all cables, though a bit short, are well-wrapped. The number of connectors is sufficient, and as the only manufacturer in these tests (as opposed to being a rebrander of other manufacturer's equipment), Enermax fits its PSU with modern 6+2-pin PCIe connectors.

Just like more expensive PSUs from Enermax, the PRO82+ II comes with a safety feature called Cord Guard meant to prevent accidentally unplugging the power cord. After shutting down the PC, the PSU fan still runs for another minute in order to cool off its components and pull some extra heat out of the computer case. To sweeten the pot, Enermax throws in an extra 120 mm case fan.

Enermax PRO82+ II AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 20 A 20 A 20 A 20 A 0.6 A 3.0 A Individual Output 7.2 W 15.0 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU And VGA Combined Output 110 W 360 W Total Continuous Output 385 W Peak Output 425 W