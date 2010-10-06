Trending

Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Enermax PRO82+ II (425 W)

Enermax's PRO82+ II pushes the upper edge of the mainstream price range, hitting closer to $90 than our $75 average. The attractive packaging would bring significantly more expensive models to shame, and the same could be said for the PSU itself. Enermax's build quality is beautiful, and all cables, though a bit short, are well-wrapped. The number of connectors is sufficient, and as the only manufacturer in these tests (as opposed to being a rebrander of other manufacturer's equipment), Enermax fits its PSU with modern 6+2-pin PCIe connectors.

Just like more expensive PSUs from Enermax, the PRO82+ II comes with a safety feature called Cord Guard meant to prevent accidentally unplugging the power cord. After shutting down the PC, the PSU fan still runs for another minute in order to cool off its components and pull some extra heat out of the computer case. To sweeten the pot, Enermax throws in an extra 120 mm case fan.

Enermax PRO82+ II
AC Input100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
DC Output+3.3 V+5 V+12 V (#1)+12 V (#2)+12 V (#3)+12 V (#4)-12 V+5 Vsb
20 A20 A20 A20 A0.6 A3.0 A
Individual Output7.2 W15.0 W
Rail UtilizationSysSysCPU And VGA
Combined Output110 W360 W
Total Continuous Output385 W
Peak Output425 W
70 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 06 October 2010 13:35
    That was scary seeing the AXP PSU blow up...
  • eddieroolz 06 October 2010 13:39
    I still remember buying my Corsair VX550W for $91CAD just a year and half ago. Amazing how prices have come down for cheap, capable and yet quality PSUs over time.

    Oh, and it was interesting to see a real PSU blow up :D
  • 06 October 2010 14:44
    Patrick u sure the antec blows the hot air into the case?
    Looking at the picture and the fan alignment it seems otherwise.
  • jestersage 06 October 2010 15:42
    I wish the Xigmatek was available here. All we have are expensive 750w and 850w versions.
  • jabbrun 06 October 2010 15:43
    How come there's no Silverstone strider 400W...
  • bmadd 06 October 2010 15:49
    Im glad to see that the Antec 380D won. I have bought 5 for family and friends have been solid units to date.
  • youssef 2010 06 October 2010 16:18
    I don't think the Xigmatek PSU can keep the 650W load reliable or else Xigmatek would've rated it to be 650W
  • dragon5677 06 October 2010 16:24
    Antec is awesome as always
  • feeddagoat 06 October 2010 16:45
    Is there no way to measure how stable the power on each rail is? Some PSU's Ive seen are very efficient but their rails drops below recommended power delivery meaning components are starved. Some even fluxuate which can damage components over time. The only other thing I feel is missing is capacitor aging. Is there any way to simulate 2-3 years use? Most PSU's I use in my main machine get handed down to another rig or sold. 2nd hand PSU's could be false economy!

    great video, Ive always wanted to see a PSU explode lol.
  • dEAne 06 October 2010 17:41
    All these keeps me updated.
