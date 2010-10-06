Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

FSP Saga II 400: Measurements

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

Obviously, we couldn't test whether the FSP Saga II 400 meets all 80 PLUS criteria, due to its lack of 115 V support. The 230 V efficiency test results of 83, 85, and 81 percent under 20, 50, and 100 percents loads, respectively, are quite good, though. The efficiency of the FSP PSU decreases as the load gets lighter, but not as much as the competing models from Corsair and Xigmatek. The rest of the measurements are fine, but not good enough to beat any of the other PSUs in this test.