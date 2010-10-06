Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Huntkey Jumper 450B

The Huntkey Jumper 450B comes in foam-lined packaging with a handle. Except for the 450 W PSU, the box only contains a bag of screws.

The power supply's brushed metal surface gives it an elegant touch, but this high-quality impression quickly fades when looking at the only partially-sleeved cables.

Cable length should be sufficient for most computers, but the number of connectors is unsatisfactory. Having just two Molex connectors doesn't meet modern standards. The Huntkey Jumper 450B is the only PSU in this test with two PCIe connectors, one of which is a 6+2-pin.

Huntkey Jumper 450B AC Input 110-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 20 A 18 A 18 A 18 A n/a n/a 0.3 A 3.0 A Individual Output 32 A 3.6 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU And VGA Combined Output 115 W 384 W Total Continuous Output 450 W Peak Output n/a