Part 2: Four Cheap 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supplies, Reviewed

Corsair CX500

Like the Seasonic SSR-360GP, Corsair's CX500 sells for about $60 online, which we think is a really good price for a 500 W PSU. Was this achieved by going cheap? Judging from the excellent workmanship and Corsair's technical specifications, we don’t think so. The non-removable cables are all fully sleeved. You get two 6+2-pin auxiliary PCI Express connectors and plenty of well-spaced peripheral leads as well. The cables are sufficiently long, too.

A partially modular version of this same power supply is called the CX500M, and it costs about $18 more (we found it for $78 online).