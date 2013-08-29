Part 2: Four Cheap 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supplies, Reviewed

Seasonic SSR-360GP
We were excited when we received the Seasonic SSR-360GP, an 80 PLUS Gold-certified power supply selling for $60. The manufacturer seems to be suggesting that efficiency is becoming more important than raw output potential. It should come as no surprise, then, that this PSU offers the lowest power ceiling in today's field, maxing out at 360 W. There are plenty of applications for a low-power, high-efficiency power supply though, so does this one live up to its claims?
While the case quality does not measure up to higher-end Seasonic models, such as the X series, it's still acceptable. The same goes for this unit's fully sleeved, non-modular cables. Unfortunately, the cable lengths leave something to be desired. They're comparable to what Gigabyte gives you, except that you get fewer connectors. On the bright side, if you want to use two floppy drives, this power supply supports such a configuration (yes, we're being sarcastic).
It's a nice touch to see Seasonic bundle four screws, a few cable ties, and Velcro bands with its SSR-360GP. None of today's other contenders do this. Those items cost pennies, but they're valuable to builders looking to achieve a clean installation.
|Seasonic SSR-360GP
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|20 A
|21 A
|25 A
|25 A
|n/a
|n/a
|0.5 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|32 A
|6 W
|15 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|120 W
|378 W
|Total Continuous Output
|450 W
|Peak Output
|n/a
Perhaps you should measure the inductance of your bulbs, rather than just stating they are purely resistive.
Thanks guys, nice article!
In the CX500. I think Samxon caps count as cost cutting.
On sale you can pick up the CX500 for $40 which is about as cheap as you will ever find any PSU. If you compare how well that Corsair backs its products, there really is no comparison - Corsair is the only choice.
As far as the Seasonic 360, why on earth would you buy a 360W PSU? I just don't see the point. While I can justify a 500W PSU to a budget builder, I really cannot comprehend recommending a 360W PSU to anyone. I feel cautious with a low wattage 500W PSU. All of these PSUs will run hot and loud if they are stressed and so moving up to a 650W or even an 850W PSU really is not that more expensive.
I got the gold rated 850W Corsair HX 850 for $144.00 on sale. I can not even begin to describe how excellent this PSU is. It runs as something around 92% efficiency under load and I have never hear the fan even come on (it may be that low fan is inaudible). It comes with a 7-year warranty and is modular.
If you are not strapped with a low budget, moving up is the only way to go. If you are, the CX 500 is a good choice.
PSUs run more efficiently under load. IMO, the trend has been to overkill on the PSU when it's not really needed. In reality, when you actually add up the max loads of all components a 350-450W PSU is more than enough to run most single GPU gaming builds.