Part 2: Four Cheap 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supplies, Reviewed

Seasonic SSR-360GP

We were excited when we received the Seasonic SSR-360GP, an 80 PLUS Gold-certified power supply selling for $60. The manufacturer seems to be suggesting that efficiency is becoming more important than raw output potential. It should come as no surprise, then, that this PSU offers the lowest power ceiling in today's field, maxing out at 360 W. There are plenty of applications for a low-power, high-efficiency power supply though, so does this one live up to its claims?

While the case quality does not measure up to higher-end Seasonic models, such as the X series, it's still acceptable. The same goes for this unit's fully sleeved, non-modular cables. Unfortunately, the cable lengths leave something to be desired. They're comparable to what Gigabyte gives you, except that you get fewer connectors. On the bright side, if you want to use two floppy drives, this power supply supports such a configuration (yes, we're being sarcastic).

It's a nice touch to see Seasonic bundle four screws, a few cable ties, and Velcro bands with its SSR-360GP. None of today's other contenders do this. Those items cost pennies, but they're valuable to builders looking to achieve a clean installation.