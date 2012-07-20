Silent Running: Two Fanless Power Supplies And A Quiet One, Tested

be quiet! Straight Power E9 CM 480 W
Our German team tested be quiet's Straight Power E9 CM 580 W in a previous round-up. That's this unit's bigger brother. The company claims that they're both the quietest models it sells. Although you can't buy the Straight Power here in the U.S., we're using it as a control, since its 480 W rating sits right between Seasonic's 460 W and SilverStone's 500 W specifications.
As far as specs go, be quiet's 480 W offering is only slightly different from its 580 W effort. It employs four +12 V rails, each supplying up to 18 A, and a modular cabling system with long, sleeved power cords. The number of receptacles on the power supply is more than ample for the systems a 480 W PSU might drive. In fact, it includes enough connectors for up to two graphics cards in SLI or CrossFire.
|be quiet! Straight Power E9 CM 480 W
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|24 A
|22 A
|18 A
|18 A
|18 A
|18 A
|0.3 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|15 W
|3.6 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU And VGA
|Combined Output
|130 W
|456 W
|Total Continuous Output
|480 W
|Peak Output
|550 W
I think it is quite neat that they have fanless option. I would never take the risk, but if I did I would chose seasonic, my 750W has done me well.
--> argument over.
For the record I am not an American and I don't live in the US :)
I've been buying Corsair and even $45 Thermaltake 500... and I cannot hear them... with the cover open. The problems with FANLESS PSUs and GPUs is that they become heat-sinks... sure they are quiet, but everything around them gets warm. You need to blow the hot air out.
Going from a fanless GPU to something with a huge fan (H.I.S. brand) - the fans barely makes noise and use a rear exhaust and I can run the system fans at a lower speed.
Mitko: get soundproofing material, apply to inside of case. Put case on floor.
My case is on the desk, a foot or so away from me... its no louder than the A/C vent blowing air in the room.