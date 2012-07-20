Silent Running: Two Fanless Power Supplies And A Quiet One, Tested

be quiet! Straight Power E9 CM 480 W

Our German team tested be quiet's Straight Power E9 CM 580 W in a previous round-up. That's this unit's bigger brother. The company claims that they're both the quietest models it sells. Although you can't buy the Straight Power here in the U.S., we're using it as a control, since its 480 W rating sits right between Seasonic's 460 W and SilverStone's 500 W specifications.

As far as specs go, be quiet's 480 W offering is only slightly different from its 580 W effort. It employs four +12 V rails, each supplying up to 18 A, and a modular cabling system with long, sleeved power cords. The number of receptacles on the power supply is more than ample for the systems a 480 W PSU might drive. In fact, it includes enough connectors for up to two graphics cards in SLI or CrossFire.

