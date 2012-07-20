Silent Running: Two Fanless Power Supplies And A Quiet One, Tested

Seasonic X-460 460 W
Seasonic's X-460 is also adorned with the coveted 80 PLUS Gold logo. Rated for 460 W, the X-460 comes close to the be quiet! unit's output. However, Seasonic does this without employing active cooling (a fact that is advertised in several places on the packaging).
The box also contains a leaflet that explains the peculiarities of a fanless supply.
The X-460's feature set is typical for the $100+ price range. You get two PCIe connectors, as well as five SATA and five four-pin Molex connectors. Seasonic's X-series features fully modular cable management, which sets it apart from much of its competition. The cable lengths are sufficient, though they're a bit shorter than what you get from the other two power supplies in this round-up. The X-460 employs a single +12 V rail able to deliver up to 38 A.
|Seasonic X-460
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|20 A
|20 A
|38 A
|0.5 A
|2.5 A
|Individual Output
|6 W
|12.5 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU And VGA
|Combined Output
|100 W
|456 W
|Total Continuous Output
|460 W
|Peak Output
|n/a
I think it is quite neat that they have fanless option. I would never take the risk, but if I did I would chose seasonic, my 750W has done me well.
--> argument over.
For the record I am not an American and I don't live in the US :)
I've been buying Corsair and even $45 Thermaltake 500... and I cannot hear them... with the cover open. The problems with FANLESS PSUs and GPUs is that they become heat-sinks... sure they are quiet, but everything around them gets warm. You need to blow the hot air out.
Going from a fanless GPU to something with a huge fan (H.I.S. brand) - the fans barely makes noise and use a rear exhaust and I can run the system fans at a lower speed.
Mitko: get soundproofing material, apply to inside of case. Put case on floor.
My case is on the desk, a foot or so away from me... its no louder than the A/C vent blowing air in the room.