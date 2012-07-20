Silent Running: Two Fanless Power Supplies And A Quiet One, Tested

Seasonic X-460 460 W

Seasonic's X-460 is also adorned with the coveted 80 PLUS Gold logo. Rated for 460 W, the X-460 comes close to the be quiet! unit's output. However, Seasonic does this without employing active cooling (a fact that is advertised in several places on the packaging).

The box also contains a leaflet that explains the peculiarities of a fanless supply.

The X-460's feature set is typical for the $100+ price range. You get two PCIe connectors, as well as five SATA and five four-pin Molex connectors. Seasonic's X-series features fully modular cable management, which sets it apart from much of its competition. The cable lengths are sufficient, though they're a bit shorter than what you get from the other two power supplies in this round-up. The X-460 employs a single +12 V rail able to deliver up to 38 A.

