Silent Running: Two Fanless Power Supplies And A Quiet One, Tested

Test Setup, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Peak Load, And Short Circuit Protection Test
|Test Hardware
|AC Source
|Chroma Programmable AC Source 6530
|Power Meter
|Yokogawa WT210 Digital Power Meter
|Loads
|4 x 600 W Chroma 63306 for 12 V testing4 x 300 W Chroma 63303 for 5 and 3.3 V testingusing Chroma HighSpeed- DC Load Mainframes 6334
|Oscilloscope
|Tektronix DPO3034 Digital Phosphor Oscilloscope (300 MHz)
|Test Procedure
|Voltages
|110 and 230 V
|Standby Power
|0.25 A fixed current to simulate PC standby power on 5 Vsb
|80 PLUS Efficiency Testing
|100/50/20% load, relative to specified total output Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100% testing at 110 V according to ATX 2.3 specification
|Efficiency at Fixed Loads
|25, 50, 85, 300, 500 W loads Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100%
|Peak Load Test
|110% Overload Testing at maximum combined 12 V
|Temperature Test
|Air intake vs. Outtake temperature delta tracking highest delta during all tests
Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Peak Load Test, and Short Circuit Protection Test
|Short Circuit Protection Test at 12 V
|Power Supply / Mains Voltage
|Test Passed
|Seasonic X-460 (115 V)
|Yes
|Seasonic X-460 (230 V)
|Yes
|be quiet! Straight Power E9 CM 480 W (115 V)
|Yes
|be quiet! Straight Power E9 CM 480 W (230 V)
|Yes
|SilverStone SST-ST50NF (115 V)
|Yes
|SilverStone SST-ST50NF (230 V)
|Yes
I think it is quite neat that they have fanless option. I would never take the risk, but if I did I would chose seasonic, my 750W has done me well.
--> argument over.
For the record I am not an American and I don't live in the US :)
I've been buying Corsair and even $45 Thermaltake 500... and I cannot hear them... with the cover open. The problems with FANLESS PSUs and GPUs is that they become heat-sinks... sure they are quiet, but everything around them gets warm. You need to blow the hot air out.
Going from a fanless GPU to something with a huge fan (H.I.S. brand) - the fans barely makes noise and use a rear exhaust and I can run the system fans at a lower speed.
Mitko: get soundproofing material, apply to inside of case. Put case on floor.
My case is on the desk, a foot or so away from me... its no louder than the A/C vent blowing air in the room.