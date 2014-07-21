PowerColor Devil 13 Dual Core R9 290X 8 GB Review: Dual Hawaii on Air

Results: 1080p With Max Settings

We're using the 2014 VGA Charts database for comparative benchmarking. This gives us a great basis for creating an index with all games and tests taken into consideration. If you want the individual test results, check out the charts section itself, where you'll find all of the individual numbers composing the index and have the option to create comparison tables.

Gaming at 1920x1080

We start by testing at FHD and maxed-out settings, even though that's well below the target market for a flagship dual-GPU board. PowerColor's Devil 13 lands right where we'd expect it relative to AMD's reference Radeon R9 295X2. That is to say the air-cooled model is just a bit slower given its more moderate power consumption. The only benchmark where the Devil 13 inches out its competition is 3DMark Fire Strike, due to the card's tuned memory subsystem. Unfortunately, you can't play a synthetic metric. But we still have to be impressed that traditional heat sinks and fans can keep up with two Hawaii GPUs.

Manually increasing the clock rate of PowerColor's Devil 13 to 1018 MHz and increasing its power target to match AMD's Radeon R9 295X2 yields almost identical benchmark results, interestingly enough.