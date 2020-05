Go to page:

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EMI Results - Average Detector

The PSU's EMI filter failed in this test; four spikes exceeded its limits.

EMI Results - Peak Detector

There were no problems with the peak detector test, though.

