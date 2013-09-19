Gaming At 3840x2160: Is Your PC Ready For A 4K Display?

Results: Battlefield 3

Surprised to learn that a $1000 GeForce GTX Titan won’t get you consistently playable frame rates in Battlefield 3 using the Ultra quality preset? At least based on the averages, we’d be most inclined to go with a pair of 780s for slightly more. Two Titans won’t necessarily give you the return on your investment in this game.

This is but the first time you’ll see strange behavior from two GeForce GTX 770s in SLI. The GF104-based cards react to all of the same peaks and valleys that the other combinations convey—they just exaggerate them. In order to investigate, we fired up EVGA's Precision X and logged memory usage at this monster resolution and the demanding settings that go along with it. What we found is that certain titles need more than 2 GB of on-board memory, and it isn't difficult to freak the 770s out by going over.

That behavior aside, we see one Titan maintain more than 30 FPS throughout our single-player run, while two GeForce GTX 780s keep their noses above 50 FPS the whole time.

Erratic behavior translates into an outlier worst-case reading from two GTX 770s, though their average variance isn’t particularly worrying. The other three configurations perform really well on paper, though the huge 3840x2160 resolution makes it very easy to see any time the scripted sequence we test hitches.