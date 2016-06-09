Picking The Right Power Supply: What You Should Know

The Power Window Is Important
Pegging Idle And Load Power Usage
To illustrate the next part of the analysis, we are using four PSUs as examples. These include a cheap, high-powered model from the bargain bin (the purple line), an 80 PLUS-certified PSU (blue), another 80 PLUS Bronze model (orange-brown) and finally an 80 PLUS Gold option (yellow), capable of delivering between 500W and 525W.
In the case of our super-cheap power supply, we decided to use a 750W model to ensure that it’d be able to actually reach 500W. Now, when we look at their respective efficiency curves in a given workload, we see some pretty obvious (and unpleasant) differences. Observe:
As we can see, simply buying an efficient 500W power supply is not a universal solution. To the contrary, these graphs should help us appreciate that choosing the right “size” power supply is at least as important as its quality and efficiency. You can only achieve an optimal result when all three factors are taken into consideration.
Therefore APFC is only worthwhile if you were to use it with a battery backup system.
But the ATX specification seems to disagree. According to the spec, full load or "peak loading" allows 10% deviation from the nominal voltage for the 12V rail.
http://www.formfactors.org/developer/specs/Power_Supply_Design_Guide_Desktop_Platform_Rev_1_2.pdf
Also, Q about the power factor correction. It's probably the most difficult topic to understand. In this case, you say the load would be anything that used power. Are you talking about hardware like a GPU or the internals of the PSU like capacitors and such? Also, say the computer is putting load on the PSU. How is there idle current then?
Ripple ?
Budget PSU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ezk9OA7aKOE
Somehow, having a low efficiency under a 65W load is less expensive than low efficiency at 500W load, go figure :D.
If you want a PC to last a good 10-15 years you need to take care of it:
Clean dust, replace fans when they fail, replace thermalpaste, check your temperatures from time to time, not turn it on-off-on too fast, keep your Hard drives with some spare space and defraged if they are HDDs....
There is quite some work for a PC to keep their form, but its not like a human can lay down in bed eating cheese and drinking cola looking like a model either.
PSUs however have this strange aura of magic around them since some people vastly overestimate what power supply they need (I got a 700W TT one for a load of 320, go figure) and others buy things that are simply bad products, no matter how high the W are.
I did once burn a PC due to a bad PSU (and I even OCed the damn PC, went down in smoke.. I gotta say it was quite fun, but expensive), so I stay on the safe side (I just simply add an extra 20% for 12v rail amps as long as the price of a quality supply is not doubling).