System Builder Marathon Q2 2015: $1600 Gaming PC

Gaming

We ran into an issue gaming at 4800x900 on the 4K monitors. Basically, the resolution wasn’t available, even though 1600x900 was. Because of that, we had to exclude it from our comparison.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Overall, Big Build excelled at 1600x900 and 1920x1080 across the four games we benchmark. This wasn't the case at 5760x1080, though. Grid 2 is the exception; it was fairly smooth at the High Quality setting.

Looking at the charts from a historic perspective, the overclocked Big Build kept up with Thomas’ past creations, including his dual-card configuration from Q1 2015. The only trouncing I really received in the game testing came from Battlefield 4's Ultra quality preset, where most of Thomas’ builds outright beat me (though in one case, just by 3.2 FPS).