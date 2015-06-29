Trending

System Builder Marathon Q2 2015: $1600 Mini Performance PC

We’ve seen how far I can push a six-core Haswell-E in our full-sized performance build, but can the same performance level fit into a mini cube?

Comparison Systems

Here’s how the Q2 mini PC compares to its full-ATX sibling and my previous-quarter’s graphics-heavy build. Notice that both the Q2 ATX system and the Q1 SLI machine reached the same GPU overclock, which hardly seems like a coincidence, and that the Q1 is only handicapped by two factors: A 4-core CPU more appropriately picked for gaming, and a higher price that hurts it in the value comparison.

Q2 $1600 Mini Performance PCQ2 $1600 Performance PCQ1 $1750 Performance PC
Processor (Overclock)Intel Core i7-5820K: 3.30 GHz - 3.60 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 4.3GHz, 1.20VIntel Core i7-5820K: 3.30 GHz - 3.60 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 4.0-4.3GHz, 1.22VIntel Core i7-4790K: 4.00 GHz - 4.40 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.60-4.80 GHz, +20mV
Graphics (Overclock)PNY GTX 970: <1178 MHz GPU,  GDDR5-7012 O/C to <1378 MHz, GDDR5-7512PNY GTX 970: <1178 MHz GPU,  GDDR5-7012 O/C to <1328 MHz, GDDR5-74122x PNY GTX 970: <1178 MHz GPU,  GDDR5-7012 O/C to <1328 MHz, GDDR5-7312
Memory (Overclock)16GB G.Skill DDR4-2400 CAS 15-15-15-35, O/C to DDR4-2666 CL 15-15-15-35, 1.325V16GB G.Skill DDR4-2666 CAS 15-15-15-35, O/C to DDR4-3200 CL 16-18-18-36, 1.30V16GB G.Skill DDR3-1866 CAS 10-11-10-28, O/C to DDR3-2133 CL 11-12-11-24, 1.60V
Motherboard (Overclock)ASRock X99E-ITX/ac: LGA 2011-v3, Intel X99Stock 100 MHz BCLKMSI X99 SLI Plus: LGA 2011-v3, Intel X99Stock 100 MHz BCLKGigabyte Z97X-Gaming 5: LGA 1150, Intel Z97 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK
CaseDIYPC HTPC-Cube-BKZALMAN Z11 NeoCorsair Graphite 230T
CPU CoolerCorsair H60 Closed-LoopCooler Master Hyper 612 Ver.2Corsair H100i Closed-Loop
Hard DriveSamsung 850 Evo 250GB SATA 6Gb/s SSDSamsung 850 Evo 250GB SATA 6Gb/s SSDCrucial MX100 256GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
PowerRosewill RG630-S12: 630W 80 PLUS BronzeSeaSonic SSR-650RM: 650W, 80 PLUS GoldRosewill CAPSTONE-750: 750W, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 8 Pro x64Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
GraphicsNvidia GeForce 352.86Nvidia GeForce 352.86Nvidia GeForce 347.25
ChipsetIntel INF 9.4.2.1019Intel INF 9.4.2.1019Intel INF 9.4.0.1026
