Trending

QNAP TS-453A NAS Review

QNAP isn't a stranger to specialty NAS systems, but the new TS-453A introduces an entirely new feature that will have you singing with joy.

By

SMB, iSCSI And Standard Server Workloads

Each of the four corners come together in real-world application testing. The TS-453A is not the fastest NAS in our charts because we're including products from several different price points.

SMB / CIFS Client Workloads

Image 1 of 12

Image 2 of 12

Image 3 of 12

Image 4 of 12

Image 5 of 12

Image 6 of 12

Image 7 of 12

Image 8 of 12

Image 9 of 12

Image 10 of 12

Image 11 of 12

Image 12 of 12

The SMB tests are representative of transfer performance across your network in Windows. All of the charted systems take advantage of SMB 3.0, except for Western Digital's My Cloud DL4100, which uses SMB 2.0.

QNAP's TS-453A performs well, delivering the results we expected given its price tag. 

Multi-Client Office Workloads

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The TS-453A wasn't designed for large offices with many people accessing it at once. With SSD caching, the appliance would serve up greater throughput and achieve lower latency. After all, cache weighs heavily on the multi-client metric, as does CPU performance.

iSCSI Client Workloads

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

iSCSI is a different protocol than SMB, and NAS manufacturers use a different engine for addressing it. As a result, you can't assume that faring well in the previous benchmarks guarantees a strong performance here.

In our opinion, iSCSI goes underutilized in the home and small business environments. It's much more reliable than SMB in many cases, and creates a drive letter on your machine that makes the volume appear local (rather than mapped). iSCSI consequently makes it possible to install software to networked locations.

Total iSCSI Storage Performance

The TS-453A performs well in our iSCSI tests. It's nearly as fast as Asustor's AS7004T sporting a Core i3 processor. To its credit, QNAP has always provided a strong iSCSI engine.

Standard Server Workloads

Image 1 of 10

Image 2 of 10

Image 3 of 10

Image 4 of 10

Image 5 of 10

Image 6 of 10

Image 7 of 10

Image 8 of 10

Image 9 of 10

Image 10 of 10

We run the server workloads over iSCSI as if in a SAN environment. QNAP's TS-453A doesn't scale as well across more taxing loads as Asustor's AS7004T, but it enables more IOPS than other NAS appliances in the chart.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Confusias1 29 April 2016 14:07
    "We found the QNAP TS-453A available from several online resellers for $60." Please tell me where this reseller is....
    Reply
  • Lulzon 29 April 2016 14:11
    Did you mean $600? Not $60?
    Reply
  • Confusias1 29 April 2016 14:26
    17891974 said:
    Did you mean $600? Not $60?

    They did indeed mean $600.
    Reply
  • littleleo 29 April 2016 19:42
    "We found the QNAP TS-453A available from several online resellers for $60." Please tell me where this reseller is....

    You need to read the entire sentence:
    "$60 less than Asustor's AS204T."
    So it's $60 less then the AS204T, it's not selling for $60.
    Reply
  • Confusias1 29 April 2016 21:45
    17893394 said:
    "We found the QNAP TS-453A available from several online resellers for $60." Please tell me where this reseller is....

    You need to read the entire sentence:
    "$60 less than Asustor's AS204T."
    So it's $60 less then the AS204T, it's not selling for $60.

    I am quite aware of what I read, my comment was accurate. The article has since been corrected.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 29 April 2016 22:04
    I wish QNAP would just sell their Nas OS with Visualization Features.

    I wanna build a skylake DDR4 nas, with their top flight os on top, but its a pipe dream. Their upcoming skylake ddr4 nas's are coming out in a few months but even the i3 version will costs $1500 diskless I guarantee it.
    Reply
  • littleleo 29 April 2016 22:12
    17893950 said:
    17893394 said:
    "We found the QNAP TS-453A available from several online resellers for $60." Please tell me where this reseller is....

    You need to read the entire sentence:
    "$60 less than Asustor's AS204T."
    So it's $60 less then the AS204T, it's not selling for $60.

    I am quite aware of what I read, my comment was accurate. The article has since been corrected.

    Well that explains it. I guess I read it all after it was corrected. Cheers!.
    Reply
  • Confusias1 30 April 2016 00:07
    I wish QNAP would just sell their Nas OS with Visualization Features.

    I wanna build a skylake DDR4 nas, with their top flight os on top, but its a pipe dream. Their upcoming skylake ddr4 nas's are coming out in a few months but even the i3 version will costs $1500 diskless I guarantee it.


    That would indeed be awesome. There are several NAS manufacturers that I would love to be able to install on top of my own hardware. I'd even consider a software licensing fee to be able to use QNAP's or Synology's OS... It'll only take one to start doing it and the rest will follow.
    Reply
  • CRamseyer 30 April 2016 00:55
    I have not tried this yet but here you go.

    QNAP - https://sourceforge.net/projects/qosgpl/

    Reply
  • Confusias1 30 April 2016 13:09
    17894607 said:
    I have not tried this yet but here you go.

    QNAP - https://sourceforge.net/projects/qosgpl/

    Awesome, now if only I were savvy enough to compile a build from source... My *nix skills is that area are rather lacking.
    Reply