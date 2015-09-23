QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

Standard Workloads

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

In this series of tests we ran traditional server and workstation storage workloads. There are two charts for each workload. The first chart simply measures IOPS performance with increasing queue depths. The second chart is one you don't see used very often. In the snake charts we show latency (vertical) with IOPS (horizontal). Ideally, the second chart will show the IOPS moving to the right and staying very close to the bottom of the results area (showing lower latency).

In many of the workloads we found very little performance scaling as the queue depth increased with the TVS-863+ without cache. The Netgear ReadyNAS 716X delivered the same flat-line results and the ASUSTOR AS5108T showed a little variation. With the SSD cache enabled, the TVS-863+ picked up the pace quite a bit and manage to increase performance until reaching peak. After the peak performance the IOPS drops due to the latency increasing for each additional IO.

The snake chart shows the latency and allows system administrators to tune the system for quality of service. Using the database test as an example, system administrators can use the cache system to get 5400 IOPS at roughly 3ms response time from the storage system. Any more IOPS past that point will have a negative impact on latency.