QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

Sequential Performance

In this section we measure sequential reads at two block sizes while we increase the queue depth. The 128KB block is the traditional size used by many manufacturers to measure sequential performance. The 1MB block size helps us to determine performance while transferring larger data such as pictures, videos and so on.

Users can tune the storage for heavy sequential or random workloads during the array setup process by changing the stripe size. We use the default 64KB stripe that balances sequential and random performance. This is important to remember when setting up an array. QNAP uses pools so it's possible to direct your data to tuned areas that can use the same physical disks.

Reading back sequential data, the QNAP TVS-863+ is a little slower than the ReadyNAS 716X. That said, the TVS-863+ does deliver consistent performance after the initial ramp-up in queues.

The QNAP unit delivers the highest peak sequential write performance but only overtakes the Netgear model after 4QD. When we add several streams of sequential load, the data takes on a random nature as the array takes in all of the steams and pushes the data to the drives. This will come into play in the next set of charts where we measure random performance at scaling queue depths.