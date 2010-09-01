Workstation Shootout: Nvidia Quadro 5000 Vs. ATI FirePro V8800

Benchmark Results: SPECapc Autodesk 3D Studio Max 9 1.2

Autodesk 3D Studio Max is widely used among professionals. Nvidia offers a special performance driver for this application that needs to be installed in addition to the normal one. The extra step is worth it, though. Without it, the Quadro’s lead would not have been as pronounced. AMD also used to offer a tuned driver for 3DS Max. However, its functionality has been folded into the main release.

Unfortunately, SPEC doesn’t offer a script for the newest version of 3D Studio Max, which is why we are using the older one. The results show Nvidia clearly dominating this graphically-intensive benchmark. In this case, even the older Quadro FX 4800 is able to outpace AMD’s current flagship, the V8800.