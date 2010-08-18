Radeon HD 5550 And 5570: Pumped Up With GDDR5

Overclocking Benchmarks

Overclocked as noted previously, the HIS Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5, PowerColor PCS+ HD5550 GDDR5, and HIS Radeon HD 5550 DDR3 are benchmarked, and here are their results.

The overclocked Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 doesn’t quite reach Radeon HD 5670 performance, despite an identical GPU and identical memory bandwidth (since the 75 MHz core clock advantage gives the Radeon HD 5670 everything it needs to take the lead). The overclocked 5570 does manage to best the stock GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 card, though.

PowerColor’s PCS+ HD5550 GDDR5 overclocks well enough to just about meet stock Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 performance, which is impressive. Of course, the PowerColor card is built on the company’s custom Radeon HD 5670 PCS+ circuit board, and we suspect this is the reason for its aggressive 775 MHz core overclock. Our experience with the other Radeon HD 5550 and 5570 models leads us to believe that cards based on the reference Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5 PCB will probably cap out at 700 MHz or so without a voltage increase.

HIS’ Radeon HD 5550 DDR3 card manages to meet Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5 performance levels when overclocked, which is no small feat when you consider the memory bandwidth disadvantage that DDR3 suffers in relation to GDDR5. This shows us that the Radeon HD 5550 DDR3 makes a great candidate for a budget overclocker’s card, especially when you look at its performance relative to the Radeon HD 4650.