Radeon HD 5550 And 5570: Pumped Up With GDDR5

Overclocking Benchmarks
Overclocked as noted previously, the HIS Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5, PowerColor PCS+ HD5550 GDDR5, and HIS Radeon HD 5550 DDR3 are benchmarked, and here are their results.
The overclocked Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 doesn’t quite reach Radeon HD 5670 performance, despite an identical GPU and identical memory bandwidth (since the 75 MHz core clock advantage gives the Radeon HD 5670 everything it needs to take the lead). The overclocked 5570 does manage to best the stock GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 card, though.
PowerColor’s PCS+ HD5550 GDDR5 overclocks well enough to just about meet stock Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 performance, which is impressive. Of course, the PowerColor card is built on the company’s custom Radeon HD 5670 PCS+ circuit board, and we suspect this is the reason for its aggressive 775 MHz core overclock. Our experience with the other Radeon HD 5550 and 5570 models leads us to believe that cards based on the reference Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5 PCB will probably cap out at 700 MHz or so without a voltage increase.
HIS’ Radeon HD 5550 DDR3 card manages to meet Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5 performance levels when overclocked, which is no small feat when you consider the memory bandwidth disadvantage that DDR3 suffers in relation to GDDR5. This shows us that the Radeon HD 5550 DDR3 makes a great candidate for a budget overclocker’s card, especially when you look at its performance relative to the Radeon HD 4650.
either you have not heard the terrible news, or you are a far more patient man than I.
After driver 10.4, in XP, video brightness and other adjustments just don't work. If you want to adjust the video you have to go back to 10.4.
Contrast this with nvidia. As far as I know, their drivers work properly, with Gamma adjustment for video, and video brightness etc. separated from desktop brightness etc.
But, in the last nvidia drivers I tried, there are problems with profiles. While you're in video, you can't save the settings as a profile. You have to go to desktop. Then you can save them. You used to be able to right-click on the tray icon and select your profiles. In the last nvidia driver I checked, you couldn't do that. At least you can do that in the ATI drivers. You can't sort the darn things, though.
So, to select a profile in nvidea you'd always have to open the control panel. In ATI, if you've come upon a dark video and you have several profiles to try on it, it's fast and easy by right-clicking in the tray.
I don't think the programmers actually use the control panels themselves. Such awful logic!
One last thing I'd like to know from the coming article is if the nvidia video section works on flash videos (with the 10.1 flash) in XP. It must in Win 7.
I would say anything under a year is "on the horizon" so a March 2011 street date lines up pretty well with that statement.
-Devin
But what really belongs here is the 5450!
That would show how much MORE powerful the 5550/70 cards are... Yeah I know, about 4x... but still it should be there. Maybe the 5470 will come out ;)
Current pricing of the lower 5000 & 4000 series (Order of performance)
5450 = $40~70 ($55+ = 1GB useless versions)
4650 = $50~80
5550 = $65~90 (DDR2 or DDR3 ver)
5570 = $70~90 (DDR3)
4670 = $70~90
5670 = $85~105
5750 = $125~150 (Ouch - considering they cost less to make that 4670s)
First, when it comes to DX11 games, they are too much for the 5550 and below - but under DX10 - they do pretty good. So for your $70~75, you might as WELL buy the 4670 over the 5550s and 5570-DDR3. Now if the the 5550-DDR5 sells for the same price or less of a 4670, then it maybe worth it.
Considering the age of these cards, the 5670 should be $80~90... as it doesn't touch the $100 4850! But the 4850 & 57xx requires more power/bigger PSUs.
A non-eyeinfinity version of a 5750 for $100 would be a sweat card to get that would hammer the nail into the 4800 series.