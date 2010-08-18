Radeon HD 5550 And 5570: Pumped Up With GDDR5

Power, Temperature, And Noise Benchmarks
The power usage results look identical for the most part, but if you look closely you will see that the GDDR5-equipped cards use about 20 more wattage under load than their DDR3 counterparts.
Temperatures look similar too. The Gigabyte GeForce GT 220 DDR3 and PowerColor PCS+ HD5550 GDDR5 are exceptions, as both cards employ powerful custom-cooling blocks and fans. The passive, silent coolers on the HIS cards do a respectable job of keeping the temperatures low.
The passively-cooled HIS cards show off their advantage in the noise benchmark, although the PowerColor PCS+ card and Gigabyte GT 220 also do well in this arena.
either you have not heard the terrible news, or you are a far more patient man than I.
After driver 10.4, in XP, video brightness and other adjustments just don't work. If you want to adjust the video you have to go back to 10.4.
Contrast this with nvidia. As far as I know, their drivers work properly, with Gamma adjustment for video, and video brightness etc. separated from desktop brightness etc.
But, in the last nvidia drivers I tried, there are problems with profiles. While you're in video, you can't save the settings as a profile. You have to go to desktop. Then you can save them. You used to be able to right-click on the tray icon and select your profiles. In the last nvidia driver I checked, you couldn't do that. At least you can do that in the ATI drivers. You can't sort the darn things, though.
So, to select a profile in nvidea you'd always have to open the control panel. In ATI, if you've come upon a dark video and you have several profiles to try on it, it's fast and easy by right-clicking in the tray.
I don't think the programmers actually use the control panels themselves. Such awful logic!
One last thing I'd like to know from the coming article is if the nvidia video section works on flash videos (with the 10.1 flash) in XP. It must in Win 7.
I would say anything under a year is "on the horizon" so a March 2011 street date lines up pretty well with that statement.
-Devin
But what really belongs here is the 5450!
That would show how much MORE powerful the 5550/70 cards are... Yeah I know, about 4x... but still it should be there. Maybe the 5470 will come out ;)
Current pricing of the lower 5000 & 4000 series (Order of performance)
5450 = $40~70 ($55+ = 1GB useless versions)
4650 = $50~80
5550 = $65~90 (DDR2 or DDR3 ver)
5570 = $70~90 (DDR3)
4670 = $70~90
5670 = $85~105
5750 = $125~150 (Ouch - considering they cost less to make that 4670s)
First, when it comes to DX11 games, they are too much for the 5550 and below - but under DX10 - they do pretty good. So for your $70~75, you might as WELL buy the 4670 over the 5550s and 5570-DDR3. Now if the the 5550-DDR5 sells for the same price or less of a 4670, then it maybe worth it.
Considering the age of these cards, the 5670 should be $80~90... as it doesn't touch the $100 4850! But the 4850 & 57xx requires more power/bigger PSUs.
A non-eyeinfinity version of a 5750 for $100 would be a sweat card to get that would hammer the nail into the 4800 series.