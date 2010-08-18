Radeon HD 5550 And 5570: Pumped Up With GDDR5

Benchmark Results: Far Cry 2

The raw frame rates are higher, but the Far Cry 2 results are a carbon copy of Crysis as far as relative performance goes. Even the Radeon HD 5550 DDR3 can muster 30 FPS at 1920x1200 in this game. It’s interesting that there’s so little performance spread between the Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5 and Radeon HD 5570 DDR3.