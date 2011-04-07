AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Blu-ray 3D Decode Acceleration Benchmark
We were surprised when we found out that the Radeon HD 5000-series cards can, in fact, handle Blu-ray 3D playback over HDMI 1.4a. Unfortunately, these cards rely on host processing to decode the MVC codec, though. The Radeon HD 6000-series boards have Blu-ray 3D (MVC) decode acceleration built into the GPU, so we decided to test the Radeon HD 6450’s ability to perform this task:
Indeed, the results show a 25% CPU usage difference with the new card, almost identical to the results we saw on the GeForce GT 430. Clearly the decode acceleration feature is working, and could help a low-end CPU cope with Blu-ray 3D playback duty.
It should be noted that the Radeon HD 5550 performs flawlessly when playing back Blu-ray 3D movies. The only difference between the two cards is that the Radeon HD 6450 is able to play back 3D in a window, while the 5550 requires the player to be in full-screen mode.
Anyway, I would argue that gaming performance definitely isn't at the top of peoples priority list when purchasing a card in this price range. People tend to purchase $60 cards for low power, cool, and quiet media PC operation. And at least in this category the HD6450 offers solid competition for the GT430.
Still waiting on the French dev team to let me know when it's going to unbreak that feature that previously worked fine ;-)
Maybe you should try not making baseless assumptions. Nvidia's graphics cards are overpriced and weaker than AMD's at just about every possible price point. The GTX 550 Ti is a failure, and as you pointed out yourself, even this new AMD HTPC offering offers solid competition for the GT430.
It was totally ridiculous for tomshardware to post the "Best Graphics Card for the Money" article the day before the AMD 6990 article, (to exclude AMD's new flag ship card) and then even more ridiculous to title the article "AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise." This site obviously favors Nvidia and is paid well to do so, I'm just leveling the playing field a bit.
Also, don't use "lol" and limit your "..." usage, it makes you look bad.