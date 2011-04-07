AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

Futuremark’s 3DMark 11 is first on the benchmarking table:

Note the lack of GeForce GT 220 results: 3DMark 11 will not work unless you have a DirectX 11-class card, and the GT 220 is limited to DirectX 10 support.

In any case, the Radeon HD 6450 lands about where we expected it to: more than twice as fast as the Radeon HD 5450, and about one-third slower than the Radeon HD 5550 and GeForce GT 430.