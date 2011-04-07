AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
Futuremark’s 3DMark 11 is first on the benchmarking table:
Note the lack of GeForce GT 220 results: 3DMark 11 will not work unless you have a DirectX 11-class card, and the GT 220 is limited to DirectX 10 support.
In any case, the Radeon HD 6450 lands about where we expected it to: more than twice as fast as the Radeon HD 5450, and about one-third slower than the Radeon HD 5550 and GeForce GT 430.
Anyway, I would argue that gaming performance definitely isn't at the top of peoples priority list when purchasing a card in this price range. People tend to purchase $60 cards for low power, cool, and quiet media PC operation. And at least in this category the HD6450 offers solid competition for the GT430.
Still waiting on the French dev team to let me know when it's going to unbreak that feature that previously worked fine ;-)
Maybe you should try not making baseless assumptions. Nvidia's graphics cards are overpriced and weaker than AMD's at just about every possible price point. The GTX 550 Ti is a failure, and as you pointed out yourself, even this new AMD HTPC offering offers solid competition for the GT430.
It was totally ridiculous for tomshardware to post the "Best Graphics Card for the Money" article the day before the AMD 6990 article, (to exclude AMD's new flag ship card) and then even more ridiculous to title the article "AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise." This site obviously favors Nvidia and is paid well to do so, I'm just leveling the playing field a bit.
Also, don't use "lol" and limit your "..." usage, it makes you look bad.