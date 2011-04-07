AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

Crysis 2 is probably too-high of a target for this class of card, but we want to see what happens:

The Radeon HD 6450 performs close to the GeForce GT 220 DDR2 in this game, but holds onto a very slight advantage. Both cards are on the verge of playable at 720p, but only the Radeon HD 5550 and GeForce GT 430 manage an average of at least 30 frames per second (FPS) here.

The Radeon HD 5450 does quite poorly in this game. At 1680x1050, none of the cards are even close to playable.