AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2
Let’s see if Just Cause 2’s demanding graphics engine delivers a unique challenge in this competition:
Apparently not—the relative results are similar to the ones we’ve seen in all of the previous metrics.
Let’s see if Just Cause 2’s demanding graphics engine delivers a unique challenge in this competition:
Apparently not—the relative results are similar to the ones we’ve seen in all of the previous metrics.
also, a 5670 can be found on newegg for $73 before rebate.
960Mhz+ / 5000+Mhz for the memory. A 21% increase in games (tpu review).
just wondering why we used a 1200w psu when most systems use only 10% of its capacity... i believe the power draw graphs are skewed due to lower efficiency at that load.
Its just standard practise to overkill all other components to make sure they don't cause weird results. Besides the absolute draw isn't important its how the cards compare with each other.