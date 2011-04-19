AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Benchmark Results: H.A.W.X. 2
H.A.W.X. 2 makes heavy use of tessellation, but we disabled it in order to include the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5:
Even with tessellation disabled, H.A.W.X. 2 continues to show a strong preference for GeForce-based cards. The GeForce GT 240 does relatively well here, keeping up with the highest-performing Radeons. The GeForce GTS 450 has a commanding lead.
also, a 5670 can be found on newegg for $73 before rebate.
960Mhz+ / 5000+Mhz for the memory. A 21% increase in games (tpu review).
just wondering why we used a 1200w psu when most systems use only 10% of its capacity... i believe the power draw graphs are skewed due to lower efficiency at that load.
Its just standard practise to overkill all other components to make sure they don't cause weird results. Besides the absolute draw isn't important its how the cards compare with each other.