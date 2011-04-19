AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Overclocking And CrossFire Benchmarks

The Radeon HD 6570 GDDR5 reference card is crippled by a 675 MHz clock limit in the Catalyst Control Center Overdrive panel. So, we use the MSI Afterburner overclocking tool to push things further. The card rewards our efforts with 845 MHz core and 1150 MHz memory overclocks. That’s a 195 MHz increase on the core, which is 45 MHz more than a stock Radeon HD 6670. Even more impressive is that this is the maximum core clock that Afterburner allows.

The Radeon HD 6670's Turks GPU is already clocked fairly high at 800 MHz. But we manage to push it to 940 MHz. The memory shares the same overclock as the Radeon HD 6570 GDDR5 at 1150 MHz.

In addition, we put these cards together in a CrossFire configuration. We wanted to run them both at stock Radeon HD 6670 specs. However, Afterburner crashes with both cards installed, so we lowered the Radeon HD 6670 clocks to simulate 6570 GDDR5 CrossFire performance:

With higher clocks, the Radeon HD 6570 passes stock Radeon HD 6670 performance. The overclocked Radeon HD 6670 shows a definite improvement, but can’t quite catch the GeForce GTS 450. Two Radeon HD 6570 GDDR5 cards in CrossFire perform surprisingly close to the Radeon HD 6790.