AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

HD Video Quality: HQV 2.0 Benchmark
Now we test the ability of these cards to deliver high-definition video quality using the HQV 2.0 benchmark:
|HQV Benchmark version 2.0 Results (out of 210 possible)
|GeForce GT 240
|GeForce GTS 450
|Radeon HD 5670
|Radeon HD 6570
|Radeon HD 6670
|Test Class 1:Video Conversion
|87
|87
|89
|90
|90
|Test Class 1: Noise and Artifact Reduction
|20
|20
|44
|54
|54
|Test Class 3: Image Scaling and Enhancements
|30
|30
|30
|30
|30
|Test Class 4: Adaptive Processing
|20
|20
|7
|27
|27
|Totals:
|157
|157
|190
|201
|201
While the Radeon HD 5670 cannot handle mosquito noise reduction without dropped frames, the new 6570 and 6670 can. This means that the pinnacle of AMD's video image quality (a score of 201, according to the HQV 2.0 benchmark) starts at the ~$80 Radeon HD 6570, and more expensive Radeons offer nothing better. This is a significant improvement over the GeForce lineup, where the top-scoring cards achieve about 160 points.
When you consider that all of these reference cards are half-height models without dedicated PCIe power connectors, you can see that the Radeon HD 6570 and 6670 have a lot of potential to be excellent HTPC graphics cards.
also, a 5670 can be found on newegg for $73 before rebate.
960Mhz+ / 5000+Mhz for the memory. A 21% increase in games (tpu review).
just wondering why we used a 1200w psu when most systems use only 10% of its capacity... i believe the power draw graphs are skewed due to lower efficiency at that load.
Its just standard practise to overkill all other components to make sure they don't cause weird results. Besides the absolute draw isn't important its how the cards compare with each other.