AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

By

Based on the new Turks GPU, AMD’s Radeon HD 6570 and 6670 graphics cards are poised to hit the $80-$100 market. Do these products have what it takes to compete in this fiercely competitive segment, or are AMD's subtle evolutionary changes too small?

HD Video Quality: HQV 2.0 Benchmark

Now we test the ability of these cards to deliver high-definition video quality using the HQV 2.0 benchmark:

HQV Benchmark version 2.0 Results (out of 210 possible)
GeForce GT 240GeForce GTS 450Radeon HD 5670Radeon HD 6570Radeon HD 6670
Test Class 1:Video Conversion8787899090
Test Class 1: Noise and Artifact Reduction2020445454
Test Class 3: Image Scaling and Enhancements3030303030
Test Class 4: Adaptive Processing202072727
Totals:157157190201201

While the Radeon HD 5670 cannot handle mosquito noise reduction without dropped frames, the new 6570 and 6670 can. This means that the pinnacle of AMD's video image quality (a score of 201, according to the HQV 2.0 benchmark) starts at the ~$80 Radeon HD 6570, and more expensive Radeons offer nothing better. This is a significant improvement over the GeForce lineup, where the top-scoring cards achieve about 160 points.

When you consider that all of these reference cards are half-height models without dedicated PCIe power connectors, you can see that the Radeon HD 6570 and 6670 have a lot of potential to be excellent HTPC graphics cards.

63 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jenkem 19 April 2011 11:35
    price aside, i'm rather impressed with the 6670. sure the 5750 and gts 450 are more powerful, but nvidia's card just looks ridiculous in the power draw graph. being the fastest card without a pci-e connector is more than just a title, the 6670 will become the new go-to card for people with dells, hps, and ect looking to upgrade to discrete graphics(like the 4670 and 5670 before it).
    also, a 5670 can be found on newegg for $73 before rebate.
    Reply
  • 4745454b 19 April 2011 11:47
    With $99 after MIR 5770s on newegg, the GTS450, 5750, and 6670 are all to expensive. I am most impressed that AMD has got this level of performance out of
    Reply
  • Nintendork 19 April 2011 11:54
    The card has great overclock:

    960Mhz+ / 5000+Mhz for the memory. A 21% increase in games (tpu review).
    Reply
  • fatkid35 19 April 2011 12:01
    i used to play cod4 with a 3.0 ghz dual core and a radeon 4650 @ 1400x900 with good frame rates. and the whole pc only had a draw of 135 watts at the wall. this new 6670 is a kick @ss low power solution for most wanting to game on the semi cheap. kinda want one for my back up pc now.
    Reply
  • enzo matrix 19 April 2011 12:10
    For $80, how can you beat a card that can overclock to 6670 speeds easily? And perform identically due to the same specs otherwise?
    Reply
  • enzo matrix 19 April 2011 12:11
    ^The 6570, is this card I am referring to.
    Reply
  • Pengle 19 April 2011 12:18
    How much better is the 6570 than the 4550
    Reply
  • jestersage 19 April 2011 12:32
    great review!

    just wondering why we used a 1200w psu when most systems use only 10% of its capacity... i believe the power draw graphs are skewed due to lower efficiency at that load.
    Reply
  • sudeshc 19 April 2011 12:49
    Another gr8 review just loved reading it.
    Reply
  • mognet 19 April 2011 13:06
    jestersagegreat review!just wondering why we used a 1200w psu when most systems use only 10% of its capacity... i believe the power draw graphs are skewed due to lower efficiency at that load.
    Its just standard practise to overkill all other components to make sure they don't cause weird results. Besides the absolute draw isn't important its how the cards compare with each other.
    Reply