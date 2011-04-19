AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

HD Video Quality: HQV 2.0 Benchmark

Now we test the ability of these cards to deliver high-definition video quality using the HQV 2.0 benchmark:

HQV Benchmark version 2.0 Results (out of 210 possible) GeForce GT 240 GeForce GTS 450 Radeon HD 5670 Radeon HD 6570 Radeon HD 6670 Test Class 1:Video Conversion 87 87 89 90 90 Test Class 1: Noise and Artifact Reduction 20 20 44 54 54 Test Class 3: Image Scaling and Enhancements 30 30 30 30 30 Test Class 4: Adaptive Processing 20 20 7 27 27 Totals: 157 157 190 201 201

While the Radeon HD 5670 cannot handle mosquito noise reduction without dropped frames, the new 6570 and 6670 can. This means that the pinnacle of AMD's video image quality (a score of 201, according to the HQV 2.0 benchmark) starts at the ~$80 Radeon HD 6570, and more expensive Radeons offer nothing better. This is a significant improvement over the GeForce lineup, where the top-scoring cards achieve about 160 points.

When you consider that all of these reference cards are half-height models without dedicated PCIe power connectors, you can see that the Radeon HD 6570 and 6670 have a lot of potential to be excellent HTPC graphics cards.