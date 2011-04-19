AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Power, Temperature, And Noise Benchmarks

Before we demonstrate the results of the following tests, it’s important to note that the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 is not a reference model, but a Gigabyte GV-N240D5-512. Therefore, the results may not reflect typical reference performance.

Let’s start with the power benchmarks:

The new Radeon HD 6670 surprises us by using less power under load than the Radeon HD 5670, despite a higher ALU count and core clock. The GeForce GTS 450 suffers here, consuming significantly more power than competing cards. Note that we're using 3DMark 11 to measure load power, and the DirectX 10-capable GeForce GT 240 is unable to run that benchmark, so we could not capture its results.

GPU temperature is close across the board, with the Radeon HD 6570 suffering the highest levels under load. That's no surprise considering its tiny cooler. The 6670’s larger sink and fan combo is much more capable of dissipating heat effectively.

The GeForce cards perform admirably when it comes to noise output, but all of the Radeons are close behind. Even though the Radeon HD 6570 seems like a gross polluter, the 56 dB result as measured one inch from the fan is hard to notice.