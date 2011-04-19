AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Test Setup And Benchmarks
Along with the new Radeon HD 6570 GDDR5 and 6670, our benchmarks include important competitors like the Radeon HD 5570, Radeon HD 5670, GeForce GT 240 GDDR5, and GeForce GTS 450.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4.0 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|Asus P8P67 Pro, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ PC3-16000, 2 x 2 GB, 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 1 GB783/1566 MHz Core/Shaders, 902 MHz Memory (3608 MT/s effective)
|Nvidia GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 1 GB900/1800 MHz Core/Shaders, 1025 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 6670 512 MB 800 MHz Core, 1200 MHz Memory (4600 MT/s effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 5670 512 MB 775 MHz Core, 1000 MHz Memory (4000 MT/s effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 6570 512 MB650 MHz Core, 900 MHz Memory (3600 MT/s effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 5770 512 MB650 MHz Core, 900 MHz Memory (1800 MT/s effective)
|Power Supply
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 270.51 BetaRadeon: Catalyst 11.4 Beta
|Games
|Crysis 2
|Very High Quality setting, No AA, 60 second gameplay, FRAPS
|Just Cause 2
|Medium Quality Settings, Textures High, all options enabled except vsync, No AA / 16xAF, Bokeh filter and GPU water disabled (for Nvidia cards), Concrete Jungle Benchmark
|Bulletstorm
|Highest Settings, No AA, 60 second sequence, FRAPS
|F1 2010
|Ultra High Settings, No AA, Steam version, in-game benchmark, DX11 Rendering
|Aliens Vs. Predator Benchmark
|Texture and Shadow quality set to medium, 8x AF, SSAO off, Dx11 tessellation off, Dx11 advanced shadows off, 0x AA
|Metro 2033
|DiectX 11, Medium Detail, 4x AF, tessellation enabled, advanced PhysX disabled.
|H.A.W.X. 2
|Highest settings, DirectX 11 tessellation enabled, built-in benchmark
|3DMark Vantage
|Performance Preset, 1680x1050
|Unigine Heaven
|Highest settings, no AA, 16x AF, 1680x1050
also, a 5670 can be found on newegg for $73 before rebate.
960Mhz+ / 5000+Mhz for the memory. A 21% increase in games (tpu review).
just wondering why we used a 1200w psu when most systems use only 10% of its capacity... i believe the power draw graphs are skewed due to lower efficiency at that load.
Its just standard practise to overkill all other components to make sure they don't cause weird results. Besides the absolute draw isn't important its how the cards compare with each other.