AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 features tessellation in DirectX 11 mode, but the GeForce GT 240 doesn’t support this feature. So, we benchmarked it using the DirectX 10 code path.

The less-taxing workload doesn’t seem to help the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 as it struggles to keep ahead of the DDR3-equipped Radeon HD 5570. The rest of the cards perform as we might expect them to relative to one another.