AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Benchmark Results: F1 2010
F1 2010 is a very attractive racing simulator, which we expect to be replaced by F1 2011 in the not-too-distant future.
This title also seems to favor AMD's Radeons, with the 6790 easily surpassing Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.
tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.