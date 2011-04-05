AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Benchmark Results: Bulletstorm

Bulletstorm is a fun, violent diversion. How does the Radeon HD 6790 fare?

It performs well, actually; second only to the Radeon HD 6850.

The GeForce cards struggle in this title, especially at 1680x1050. The developers acknowledge that this resolution is a problem for all cards, as any screen size not divisible by eight suffers a performance penalty. This is something that will likely be patched in the future. To get around the problem, users with a 1680x1050 monitor can add a custom 1680x1048 resolution, as outlined here.