AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Benchmark Results: Bulletstorm
Bulletstorm is a fun, violent diversion. How does the Radeon HD 6790 fare?
It performs well, actually; second only to the Radeon HD 6850.
The GeForce cards struggle in this title, especially at 1680x1050. The developers acknowledge that this resolution is a problem for all cards, as any screen size not divisible by eight suffers a performance penalty. This is something that will likely be patched in the future. To get around the problem, users with a 1680x1050 monitor can add a custom 1680x1048 resolution, as outlined here.
tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.