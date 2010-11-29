Roundup: Four Radeon HD 6850 1 GB Cards Compared

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty runs at such high frame rates that other parts of the computer—such as CPU and memory clocks—often impede graphics performance. Overclocking helps, as it appears our system is at least fast enough to unleash the potential of a single Radeon HD 6850, even at our lowest test resolution.
All four cards breeze through even the highest resolutions in this test, making Sapphire's win superfluous.
I use afterburner with a Gigabyte Card, (Flashed to ASUS). Works fine.
