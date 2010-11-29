Roundup: Four Radeon HD 6850 1 GB Cards Compared

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The Call of Pripyat benchmark has, in the past, been an exceedingly strenuous workload for mid-range graphics cards. And yet, all four Radeon HD 6850s breeze through our 1680x1050 test.

Slow frame rates at our target 1920x1080 resolution with 4x AA enabled force us again to look at test notes. Sapphire and PowerColor each had a minimum 20 FPS, while Asus and MSI dropped to 19 and 18 FPS, respectively.

All four cards appear playable at 2560x1600, yet another look at our test notes showed a failing 14-15 FPS minimum for every card, with AA disabled. You're simply going to want something faster to play this game at these settings.