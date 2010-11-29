Roundup: Four Radeon HD 6850 1 GB Cards Compared

Benchmark Results: Alien Vs. Predator
The AvP benchmark doesn’t show minimum FPS, but we didn’t see any frozen frames at 1680x1050 on any card. Sapphire edges out the same-clock PowerColor, but that’s likely due to slight variations within the benchmark itself.
Some users will need to disable anti-aliasing to play AvP at 1920x1080, our target resolution for cards that cost around $200.
2560x1600 tortures all three cards. The results likely rule out playing in Eyefinity mode across three 1280x1024 displays as well, since the pixel count is nearly matched.
