Roundup: Four Radeon HD 6850 1 GB Cards Compared

By

Improvements to performance, acoustics, and bundles can add big value once a reference graphics card is modified by third-party vendors. We compare four modified Radeon HD 6850 1 GB boards to find out which company's additions best suit your gaming needs.

Benchmark Results: Alien Vs. Predator

The AvP benchmark doesn’t show minimum FPS, but we didn’t see any frozen frames at 1680x1050 on any card. Sapphire edges out the same-clock PowerColor, but that’s likely due to slight variations within the benchmark itself.

Some users will need to disable anti-aliasing to play AvP at 1920x1080, our target resolution for cards that cost around $200.

2560x1600 tortures all three cards. The results likely rule out playing in Eyefinity mode across three 1280x1024 displays as well, since the pixel count is nearly matched.

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 29 November 2010 11:16
    It would be nice to see overclocking results. I know the whole "results will vary" malarkey but still, it would be interesting to see things like the benefit (if any) to having two pci-e power connectors on the Sapphire card or how high you could take the ASUS card using the software that came with it. Oh, and also, can you use Afterburner with the Powercolor and Sapphire cards?
    Reply
  • Scanlia 29 November 2010 11:22
    Oh, and also, can you use Afterburner with the Powercolor and Sapphire cards?
    I use afterburner with a Gigabyte Card, (Flashed to ASUS). Works fine.
    Reply
  • Crashman 29 November 2010 11:51
    BillehBawbOh, and also, can you use Afterburner with the Powercolor and Sapphire cards?Yes
    Reply
  • tomskent 29 November 2010 13:19
    last line of the article...
    "Now, here did I put that Christmas list?"
    here = where
    Reply
  • scrumworks 29 November 2010 13:23
    Why are you using catalyst 10.6 (drivers from june) instead of latest, quite long already available 10.11 or 10.10-beta with HD6800 support?
    Reply
  • sudeshc 29 November 2010 13:35
    love this card looking to buy it for my new build and would go for ASUS as i already own the game.
    Reply
  • karma831 29 November 2010 13:51
    No OCing?
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 29 November 2010 14:02
    so, wheres the comparison between these cards and rival cards from nvidia??? using recent drivers?? and OC???!this doesnt really tell us anything except the performance is so close you may as well get the cheapest of the lot.
    Reply
  • 29 November 2010 14:11
    ATI driver support is a complete debacle. That's why this article uses stone age drivers (10.6)
    Reply
  • Crashman 29 November 2010 14:48
    karma831No OCing?iam2thecroweso, wheres the comparison between these cards and rival cards from nvidia??? using recent drivers?? and OC???!this doesnt really tell us anything except the performance is so close you may as well get the cheapest of the lot.Er dude...
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/radeon-hd-6870-radeon-hd-6850-barts,2776.html
    The previous article, which answered all your questions a month ago, was linked numerous times in this article.
    Reply