Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2

In the Lost Planet 2 benchmark, the Radeon HD 6850 leaves the Radeon HD 5830 far behind and even manages a small lead over the GeForce GTX 460. The Radeon HD 6870 puts up a good fight against the GeForce GTX 470, but doesn't catch it until 2560x1600--a resolution that appears to cap all of these cards at a common frame rate.