The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

Average Performance Analysis

Overclocking gives Gigabyte’s 1 GB card around 6% improved performance compared to our 2 GB reference card. MSI’s 5.5% improvement is only slightly overshadowed by Gigabyte.

Gigabyte’s performance advantage climbs to 7% at 1920x1080, while MSI follows with a 6.5% improvement.

The Gigabyte and MSI cards perform around 6% better than their 1 GB rivals at 2560x1600; the reference 2 GB card takes away most of that lead when 4x AA is enabled. This lead reduction is mostly caused by the poor performance of 1 GB cards at Metro 2033’s highest test setting.