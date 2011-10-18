The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

Power, Heat, And Noise

Heat and noise reductions are HIS’ stated goals, and the company has a good start towards them with class-leading energy consumption. Sapphire’s higher power use appears unwarranted, though it could be specific to this sample.

Gigabyte’s triple-fan cooler leads in heat reduction, though it’s shortly followed by HIS’ single-fan card. The IceQ X’s lead over its twin-fan rivals is quite remarkable.

A large change in temperature between HIS’ full-speed and default temperatures is reflected by its noise production. Users looking for a quiet solution will do well to lead the HIS IceQ X at its default settings, while overclockers can get superior cooling from the same card at less attractive noise levels.