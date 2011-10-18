The Radeon HD 6950 Sweet Spot: Five 1 GB Cards Rounded-Up

Benchmark Results: F1 2010

Gigabyte’s higher GPU overclock is worth a little more performance compared to MSI’s higher-frequency graphics RAM, as both cards continue a noteworthy lead over competitors.

This is the second game where the reference card’s added memory fails to provide any performance benefit at our highest test settings. Though the overclocked cards lead the pack slightly, all solutions play smoothly.

That's actually good news for the folks looking to save some money. As we mentioned earlier on, the Cayman GPU runs out of steam before demanding settings max out 1 GB of memory.