Radeon HD 6970 And 6950 Review: Is Cayman A Gator Or A Crock?

Multi-Card Scaling In AvP

Aliens Vs. Predator isn’t as demanding as Metro 2033, and at 2560x1600, it doesn’t use as much frame buffer, so the Radeon HD 6870s are able to handle it more gracefully.

With that said, the Radeon HD 6950s and GeForce GTX 570s are roughly on par here, with the Radeon HD 6970s demonstrating a reasonable lead. The 6870s trail behind, not surprisingly, but still deliver what we’d consider to be playable average frame rates at 2560x1600.

AMD’s boards reaffirm the company’s claims of improved CrossFire performance, serving up an almost perfect doubling of frame rate at 2560x1600. Nvidia gives us the solid SLI scaling we’ve come to expect, but it’s the Radeon HD 6950 and 6970 that show off the best numbers.

The Radeon HD 6870 doesn’t do poorly here, but it clearly doesn’t have the driver optimizations tied in to the 6900-series cards.