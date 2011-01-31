AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 6970 In CrossFire On Eurocom's Panther

Benchmark Results: Crysis
A few Tom’s Hardware editors have kept Crysis around as a torture test, and it certainly brings today’s configurations to a crawl. SLI takes top rank at our lowest test resolution, even as single GeForce cards fall to the bottom.
CrossFire emerges as the leader when resolutions and details are increased. In the same vein, anyone unfortunate enough to be stuck with a single graphics module will want to make sure it has a Radeon HD 6970M GPU at least if you intended to game.
The overall performance is quite good especially in single mode which it's faster than both GTX 470M/480M.I think if AMD pays more attention to mobile drivers, then 2 of this cards should perform better.
About the price,well not everyone configures the laptop with i7 980x.Websites usually test the high-end specs in order to reduce the bottleneck and let the laptop run at its full potential.
I've read that Sager will soon release a model with mobile Sandy bridge CPUs along with 1 6970M and it won't be very expensive I think.
