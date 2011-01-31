Trending

AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 6970 In CrossFire On Eurocom's Panther

By

AMD’s Mobility Radeon HD 6970 in CrossFire mode forges ahead in mobile gaming with stunning “Full HD” 3D performance. But can it stand up to Nvidia’s high-end GeForce GTX 470M and 480M in SLI? Eurocom's 17.3” Panther 2.0 gives us its answer.

Benchmark Results: Crysis

A few Tom’s Hardware editors have kept Crysis around as a torture test, and it certainly brings today’s configurations to a crawl. SLI takes top rank at our lowest test resolution, even as single GeForce cards fall to the bottom.

CrossFire emerges as the leader when resolutions and details are increased. In the same vein, anyone unfortunate enough to be stuck with a single graphics module will want to make sure it has a Radeon HD 6970M GPU at least if you intended to game.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • haxs101 31 January 2011 12:12
    5292$... Are you kidding me!!
    Reply
  • dogman_1234 31 January 2011 12:30
    Yikes!
    Reply
  • Crashman 31 January 2011 12:43
    dogman_1234Yikes!What, you don't have a $180,000 car sitting in front of your $5m mansion?
    Reply
  • fstrthnu 31 January 2011 12:45
    This is even more absurd than the other recent power gaming notebook that was tested. You could save almost $500 by using Sandy Bridge instead of the old i7s, for the same performance. Even Falcon Mach V's usually don't get this expensive. This is absolutely ridiculous
    Reply
  • Crashman 31 January 2011 12:48
    fstrthnuThis is even more absurd than the other recent power gaming notebook that was tested. You could save almost $500 by using Sandy Bridge instead of the old i7s, for the same performance. Even Falcon Mach V's usually don't get this expensive. This is absolutely ridiculousNo you couldn't. Because as of CES when these cards launched, nobody produced a dual-graphics module chassis for the Sandy Bridge.
    Reply
  • one-shot 31 January 2011 13:16
    There are the battery life graphs that I love! Thanks for adding those to the laptop review! My first laptop was a P4 Northwood that barely got 90 minutes of battery life. This one is insane!
    Reply
  • _Pez_ 31 January 2011 13:43
    Insane and impossible to get and pay in Mëxico :( ....
    Reply
  • Maziar 31 January 2011 14:10
    First of all,great review ! I was desperately waiting for 6970M review from Tom's.
    The overall performance is quite good especially in single mode which it's faster than both GTX 470M/480M.I think if AMD pays more attention to mobile drivers, then 2 of this cards should perform better.
    About the price,well not everyone configures the laptop with i7 980x.Websites usually test the high-end specs in order to reduce the bottleneck and let the laptop run at its full potential.
    I've read that Sager will soon release a model with mobile Sandy bridge CPUs along with 1 6970M and it won't be very expensive I think.
    Reply
  • tacoslave 31 January 2011 14:23
    CrashmanWhat, you don't have a $180,000 car sitting in front of your $5m mansion?
    Duh of course, we all do but i mean 32 bedrooms IS kinda small. On a serious note, wtf 5k seriously? I could build a desktop and hook it up to a small generator for 1.5k and get at least 4 hours of power than pay 5k for 20min Fuk that $hit.
    Reply
  • christop 31 January 2011 14:29
    Who is buying this? I bet it weights 50 lbs. Nice battery life of 22 minutes.
    Reply