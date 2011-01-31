AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 6970 In CrossFire On Eurocom's Panther

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2
A pair of GeForce GTX 470M modules in SLI take the lead at our least-strenuous DiRT 2 settings, while the CrossFire configuration edges ahead when AA is enabled.
Further increases in visual quality make this a Radeon-based affair, as even a single 6970M produces playable frame rates at the panel’s native resolution.
The overall performance is quite good especially in single mode which it's faster than both GTX 470M/480M.I think if AMD pays more attention to mobile drivers, then 2 of this cards should perform better.
About the price,well not everyone configures the laptop with i7 980x.Websites usually test the high-end specs in order to reduce the bottleneck and let the laptop run at its full potential.
I've read that Sager will soon release a model with mobile Sandy bridge CPUs along with 1 6970M and it won't be very expensive I think.
