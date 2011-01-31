Trending

AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 6970 In CrossFire On Eurocom's Panther

By

AMD’s Mobility Radeon HD 6970 in CrossFire mode forges ahead in mobile gaming with stunning “Full HD” 3D performance. But can it stand up to Nvidia’s high-end GeForce GTX 470M and 480M in SLI? Eurocom's 17.3” Panther 2.0 gives us its answer.

Eurocom’s Panther 2.0

While many custom builders have similar chassis, Eurocom is the only one we know to get its own custom parts. As a premium brand, the company also take pride in putting its own logo on some of the standard components.

A black-anodized brushed-aluminum palm rest matches inserts on the lid, adding grace to what otherwise might be considered an enormous beast of a desktop replacement/mobile workstation. Eurocom also offers workstation-duty components, such as Quadro FX graphics modules and desktop Xeon processors, as options for this particular model.

On the left edge, coaxial input for the optional TV tuner sits between the Panther 2’s dual-link DVI and gigabit network ports. These are followed by HDMI out, two USB 3.0 and an eSATA port, an IEEE 1394 connector for the optional FireWire controller, an HDMI input for displaying other devices on the Panther 2’s “True HD” panel, and a multi-format card reader. An $87 option included in Page 1’s list price, the HDMI input also allows frame grabbing.

The right edge features three USB 2.0 ports plus microphone, headphone, line in, and digital out audio jacks. Though Eurocom adds custom parts, the chassis itself is a standard design that has been covered in previous articles.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • haxs101 31 January 2011 12:12
    5292$... Are you kidding me!!
    Reply
  • dogman_1234 31 January 2011 12:30
    Yikes!
    Reply
  • Crashman 31 January 2011 12:43
    dogman_1234Yikes!What, you don't have a $180,000 car sitting in front of your $5m mansion?
    Reply
  • fstrthnu 31 January 2011 12:45
    This is even more absurd than the other recent power gaming notebook that was tested. You could save almost $500 by using Sandy Bridge instead of the old i7s, for the same performance. Even Falcon Mach V's usually don't get this expensive. This is absolutely ridiculous
    Reply
  • Crashman 31 January 2011 12:48
    fstrthnuThis is even more absurd than the other recent power gaming notebook that was tested. You could save almost $500 by using Sandy Bridge instead of the old i7s, for the same performance. Even Falcon Mach V's usually don't get this expensive. This is absolutely ridiculousNo you couldn't. Because as of CES when these cards launched, nobody produced a dual-graphics module chassis for the Sandy Bridge.
    Reply
  • one-shot 31 January 2011 13:16
    There are the battery life graphs that I love! Thanks for adding those to the laptop review! My first laptop was a P4 Northwood that barely got 90 minutes of battery life. This one is insane!
    Reply
  • _Pez_ 31 January 2011 13:43
    Insane and impossible to get and pay in Mëxico :( ....
    Reply
  • Maziar 31 January 2011 14:10
    First of all,great review ! I was desperately waiting for 6970M review from Tom's.
    The overall performance is quite good especially in single mode which it's faster than both GTX 470M/480M.I think if AMD pays more attention to mobile drivers, then 2 of this cards should perform better.
    About the price,well not everyone configures the laptop with i7 980x.Websites usually test the high-end specs in order to reduce the bottleneck and let the laptop run at its full potential.
    I've read that Sager will soon release a model with mobile Sandy bridge CPUs along with 1 6970M and it won't be very expensive I think.
    Reply
  • tacoslave 31 January 2011 14:23
    CrashmanWhat, you don't have a $180,000 car sitting in front of your $5m mansion?
    Duh of course, we all do but i mean 32 bedrooms IS kinda small. On a serious note, wtf 5k seriously? I could build a desktop and hook it up to a small generator for 1.5k and get at least 4 hours of power than pay 5k for 20min Fuk that $hit.
    Reply
  • christop 31 January 2011 14:29
    Who is buying this? I bet it weights 50 lbs. Nice battery life of 22 minutes.
    Reply