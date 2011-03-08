Trending

AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise

Several months late and supposedly only a couple of weeks ahead of Nvidia's own dual-GPU flagship launch, AMD's Radeon HD 6990 has no trouble establishing performance superiority. But does speed at any cost sacrifice too much of the user experience?

Benchmark Results: Quad-CrossFire!

Although we only have one Radeon HD 6990 in the lab, I was able to enlist the help of someone with two—someone who could test the mettle of four Cayman GPUs running cooperatively. He didn’t have the same benchmarks I typically run, but the following tests still showcase the potential of two boards.

Consider this an exhibition for now; until we’re able to test two 6990s in a case—any case, given the lack of specific guidance from AMD—it’s impossible to say how viable a pair of cards under load can actually be. We do know he measured 869 W of system power using the stock BIOS and 987 W with the overclocked firmware (that's two cards and a 5 GHz overclocked Sandy Bridge-based platform).

Crysis? Very high quality settings? 2560x1600 with 4x AA? More than 60 frames per second? Yeah, we’ve finally seen it all.

Far Cry 2 shows us that there is such a thing as too much graphics horsepower if your display configuration isn’t elaborate enough. Not even anti-aliasing can slow down two 6990s working cooperatively.

The only chart I didn’t include here was Resident Evil 5, which shows that AMD’s driver isn’t necessarily optimized for four-way CrossFire yet; there’s no scaling moving from one card to two.

  • hayest 08 March 2011 11:34
    Killer Card!

    Out of spec for default seems kind of weird though.
  • CrazeEAdrian 08 March 2011 11:37
    Great job AMD. You need to expect noise and heat when dealing with a card that beasts out that kind of performance, it's part of the territory.
  • jprahman 08 March 2011 11:40
    This thing is a monster, 375W TDP, 4GB of VRAM! Some people don't even have 4GB of regular RAM in their systems, let alone on their video card.
  • one-shot 08 March 2011 11:43
    Did I miss the load power draw? I just noticed the idle and noise ratings. It would be informative to see the power draw of Crossfire 6990s and overclocked i7. I see the graph, but a chart with CPU only and GPU only followed by a combination of both would be nice to see.
  • anacandor 08 March 2011 11:44
    For the people that actually buy this card, i'm sure they'll be able to afford an aftermarket cooler for this thing once they come out...
  • wino85 08 March 2011 11:46
    OMG!!! It's finally here.
  • cangelini 08 March 2011 11:48
    one-shotDid I miss the load power draw? I just noticed the idle and noise ratings. It would be informative to see the power draw of Crossfire 6990s and overclocked i7. I see the graph, but a chart with CPU only and GPU only followed by a combination of both would be nice to see.
    We don't have two cards here to test, unfortunately. The logged load results for a single card are on the same page, though!
  • bombat1994 08 March 2011 11:52
    things we need to see are this thing water cooled.

    and tested at 7680 x 1600

    that will see just how well it does.

    That thing is an absolute monster of a card.

    They really should have made it 32nm. then the power draw would have fallen below 300w and the thing would be cooler.

    STILL NICE WORK AMD
  • Bigmac80 08 March 2011 11:53
    Pretty fast i wonder if this will be cheaper then 2 GTX 570's or 2 6950's?
    But omg this thing is freakin loud. What's the point of having a quite system now with Noctua fans :(
  • tacoslave 08 March 2011 11:54
    Its hot, sucks alot of power, and costs a ton. But i still want one.








    Badly
